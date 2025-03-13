Wild search for scoring touch vs. slumping Rangers

No time is great to endure a prolonged slump. HT Image

But the New York Rangers' current four-game skid one loss shy of matching their season high has arrived at a particularly pivotal period.

"It ," Rangers defenseman William Borgen said. "I mean, we're in a playoff fight right now. We're battling for every point.

"... But I think that's part of a long season, too. You're going to go through these droughts, but we've got to string along some wins if we want to make the playoffs."

The Rangers' next opportunity to pick up a couple of points is Thursday night, when they will face off against the Minnesota Wild in Saint Paul, Minn. It will mark the first time the teams from opposing conferences have met this season.

The Wild will aim for back-to-back victories after outlasting the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout win on Tuesday night. Mats Zuccarello scored once in regulation and again in the shootout to help lift Minnesota to victory.

Against the Rangers, the Wild will try to unlock a scoring attack that has gone quiet as of late. Minnesota has scored two or fewer goals in seven of its past eight games, and the team has combined for only four goals over its past three contests.

"Goals have been hard to come by," Wild defenseman Jake Middleton said. "So, stingy defense is what we've got working for us."

The Rangers could turn to Igor Shesterkin or the newly extended Jonathan Quick in net. Shesterkin is 21-22-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Quick is 9-6-2 with a 3.14 GAA and an .896 save percentage.

New York signed Quick, 39, to a one-year extension on Wednesday. The veteran backup reportedly will earn $1.55 million to stay with the Rangers next season.

Shesterkin has faced the Wild three times in his career. He is 2-1-0 with a 2.95 GAA and .912 save percentage in those contests. Quick has 36 career games against the Wild under his belt. He is 17-11-8 across those games with a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

The Wild will choose between Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury in net. Gustavsson is 25-14-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage, and Fleury is 12-8-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Gustavsson is 0-1-0 with a 4.58 GAA and an .865 save percentage in two career games against the Rangers. Fleury is 34-21-10 with a 2.81 GAA and a .906 save percentage against New York.

The Rangers' top scorer is Artemi Panarin, who has 68 points in 63 games. Mika Zibanejad ranks second with 48 points in 65 games.

Minnesota is led by Matt Boldy, who has 55 points in 65 games. Just behind Boldy is Marco Rossi, who has 53 points in 65 games.

Wild coach John Hynes praised Boldy for his contributions to the team, even on nights when he's failed to reach the scoresheet.

"What I really like about ‘Bolds' right now is, yes, the puck's not going in for him," Hynes said. "But his attitude, his competitiveness, playing both sides of the puck strong, continuing to get scoring chances .

"He's not over-passing. He's doing the things that ‘Bolds' needs to do to be a dominant player."

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.