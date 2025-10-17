Will Joe Mixon play in Week 7? Huge update on Texans star's comeback revealed

Houston Texans have been without star running back Joe Mixon since he was placed on the active/non-football injury list in July and then slotted in the reserve/non-football injury list in August. Initially, it was expected that Mixon would be on the sidelines for at least four of the first four games. Joe Mixon in action.

But it looks like he still hasn't recovered from his ankle injury, and a timetable for his return has not been revealed yet.

Huge update on Joe Mixon's return

Speaking to the media recently, Houstan Texans general manager Nick Caserio said, "I think probably over the next few weeks we’ll probably have a better idea. He’s making progress, so we wouldn’t put a particular timetable on it. I think over the next three or four weeks we’ll probably get more information here, kind of see how he’s progressing."

"We’re taking it one day at a time, but I think once we get to that period, we’ll probably have a better sense of which way it’s going to go for the duration of the year," he added.

Mixon was traded to the Texans on March 13, 2024, in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round selection. He signed a three-year, 27 million-dollar contract extension through the 2026 season.

Last season, Mixon rushed for 1016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. He also bagged two touchdowns in the postseason. The Texans signed Nick Chubb in the offseason.