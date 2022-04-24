Kumari Chanda: Growing up in haze to chasing a clear 800m goal

Her replies are short, but taking Kumari Chanda's reticence for timidity would be a grave miscalculation. “When I stand on my mark, I don't think of the medal or timing. I just want to beat the girl in front of me,” says the 20-year-old, fresh from winning the 800m and finishing third in 1500m at last month's Federation Cup meet in Kozhikode. She clocked 2:02:11 in the 800m to meet the qualifying mark for this year's Asian Games.

Chanda’s childhood memories are sparse and sporadic. She recalls the perennial illness of her father, indefatigability of her mother Heeramani Devi, who tills their small patch of land, and of course, running.

The disease is more a norm in a village that has witnessed heavy sandstone mining for three decades. The thick dust rising from the quarries means many villagers suffer from respiratory disorders. That the 45-year-old Prajapati was a heavy smoker didn't help matters.

Chanda’s athletics world is far removed from Sonpur village in Uttar Pradesh, about 650 km from the national capital. There, in a thatched mud house with no toilet or water supply, her father Satyanarayan Prajapati is fighting what appears a losing battle against tuberculosis.

“We don’t have anything back home. My mother grows some vegetables and sells cow dung for survival. Our village received electricity supply less than a year back. We still rely on a well for potable water. Educating four kids was never easy,” Chanda, eldest of the four siblings—three sisters and a brother—says.

Chanda was drawn to the track at school and quickly gained reputation as a speed merchant. “I just ran. I had no clue which event suited me. I participated in everything, from sprints to middle distance. Running was the only time I could stop thinking about the troubles at home,” she says.

In 2018, she made it to UP team for the school nationals. The Games at Nadiad, Gujarat, were her first real competition, and Chanda won the 800m bronze. “I was completely out of place, didn't know what I was doing, had no idea of technique and strategy,” she recalls.

Watching her come third with an awkward running style was Delhi coach Kulbir Singh. “Chanda stood out for her natural strength. She didn't have any rhythm or technique, but watching her run in her substandard kit and shoes, I thought she could go far with proper guidance,” recalls the 55-year-old. The coach sent his ward Neha to Chanda, convincing her to shift to Delhi and stay with Neha’s family.

For Chanda’s parents, little convincing was needed. “Her brother had come to drop her by train. All he told me was to treat Chanda as my own daughter. And just like that, with a small bag and limitless ambition, she was left to me,” adds Kulbir. The training began at the Chhatrasal Stadium where the coach was then posted.

“She had absolutely no idea about competitive running. We started from scratch—fixing her position at the start, arm movements, rhythm, acceleration, endurance training, so on,” says the coach.

Soon, she made it to the squad for the 2019 South Asian Games in Nepal. At the 20-day preparatory camp in NIS Patiala, her desire to hone her craft got a fillip.

“The camp was a great experience. I hadn't heard of or read about our elite athletes before as we didn't have TV in Sonpur. But when I was introduced to international athletes such as Hima Das, I was inspired.”

Silver in 1,500m at the South Asian Games was followed by a treble (800m, 1500m, 3000m) at the 2019 national schools meet but the Covid pandemic threw training and competition off gear.

Last year, she won the 800m and 1500m gold in many meets. The only athlete who beat her is 1,500m national record holder, Harmilan Bains. “I am sure I can beat her. There are no mental blocks,” she says.

Chanda was also told of the current national record in 800m (1:59: 17), held by Tintu Luka since 2010. The name and the timing has stuck.

“I have never met Tintu, but you can say I idolise her. I want to breach her mark and be the best in the country. Hopefully, that will help me pull my family out of poverty too,” she says.

Kulbir’s focus is on trimming three seconds from Chanda's Federation Cup time. One way to achieve that is through a stronger first lap and finish. “She completes her first lap in 59-60 seconds. We want to bring that down to 57-58 seconds. Her finishing lap is a work in progress, and we are working to build her endurance to address that,” he explains.

“I am certain Chanda will do 1:59 soon. I am expecting her to return to the national camp post-May, after her Class 12 exams. I won’t be surprised if she produces a sub-2 minute run at the Inter-State Athletics in June."

And thus, the dream takes shape for Chanda, one lap at a time.