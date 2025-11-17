World Cup Finals: All Indian male boxers win, enter semis

Greater Noida: Indian boxers put on a dominant show with all five in the men’s section entering the semi-finals in the Boxing World Cup Finals at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Monday. Pawan Bartwal (55kg) outclassed Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan 5-0 at the Boxing World Cup Finals at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex. (BFI)

Pawan Bartwal (55kg) outclassed Kazakhstan’s Altynbek Nursultan 5-0 before experienced middleweight Sumit Kundu, who has returned to the national team this year after two injury-ridden seasons, followed up with an aggressive display to outpunch Korea’s Kim Hyeon-tae. Naveen (90kg) faced strong resistance from Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar but still secured a convincing 5-0 win.

In the evening session, Jadumani Singh (50kg) impressed with sharp footwork and precise punching to defeat Kazakhstan’s Ongarov Nurzat. Although Jadumani won by a unanimous verdict, Nurzat put up a stiff challenge in the opening round before the Indian settled into his rhythm and took control.

The standout performance of the day came from Hitesh (70kg), who navigated the toughest draw in the tournament to defeat top seed and World Championships silver medallist Sewon Okazawa of Japan by a split decision. Okazawa, fighting with an open stance, used his speed to land heavy punches early. Hitesh, however, countered smartly and edged the first two rounds 3-2. The Japanese star came hard in the final round and won it 3-2, but Hitesh had built enough lead to seal his semi-final berth.

With these results, Indian boxers remain unbeaten across nine bouts (men and women) after two days of competition. The tournament features a draw of eight boxers per weight category.

While the women’s team recently returned from the World Championships with four medals, the men need to raise their game ahead of a packed calendar next year that includes the Commonwealth and Asian Games. The World Cup Finals offer them a valuable opportunity to gain exposure at home and collect crucial ranking points.

Bartwal credited the home crowd for lifting his spirits.

“My opponent was a good boxer. He won stage one of the World Cup in Brazil. I was nervous at the start, but the home support pushed me forward. The first round was a bit tough, and in the second round he began attacking, but I was prepared and used my counters well,” said the 26-year-old.

Bartwal said competing at the World Championships boosted his confidence. “Facing quality opponents has helped me a lot. I also observed how they adapt with different strategies in each round.”

In the lightweight division, Jadumani kept his Kazakh opponent constantly on the move while landing effective combinations. A bronze medallist in the Brazil World Cup leg, he said his performances have improved with every outing.

“Today, my counterattacks and defence worked well. I’ve realised I need to play more freely in competition. Earlier I had doubts, but now I’m able to express my game better,” said Jadumani.