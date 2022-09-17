Home / Sports / Others / World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia suffers defeat in quarterfinals

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia suffers defeat in quarterfinals

others
Published on Sep 17, 2022 09:33 PM IST

Bajrang Punia lost 0-10 to USA's John Diakomihalis via technical superiority in the men's 65kg wrestling category.

Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia(Getty Images)
Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk

Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia (65kg) on Saturday suffered a shock quarterfinals defeat and was out of gold medal contention while Sagar Jaglan will grapple for bronze in the 74kg event at the Wrestling World Championships. Punia's loss came a day after the another shock defeat of Ravi Dahiya in Belgrade. Punia lost 0-10 to USA's John Diakomihalis via technical superiority. However, he still has a slim change of winning a medal in the repechage round if Diakomihalis manages to reach the final.

The Commonwealth games gold medallist was one of India's biggest medal hopes after the defeat of Dahiya in the second round.

Diakomihalis led 4-0 over Punia after the first round and then scored one point after another in the second round to eventually win 10-0. The American won with more than a minute remaining on the clock. Earlier, the Indian wrestler had defeated Cuba's Alejandro Enrique Valdes Tobier on points (5-4) in the pre quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Indian wrestler Sagar Jaglan defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar of Mangolia 7-3 in the 74kg wrestling category and will now face Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei of Iran in the bronze medal match later in the day.

Vinesh Phogat who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two World Wrestling Championships medal, remains the only winner from India in this edition of the tournament so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
bajrang punia world wrestling championship vinesh phogat + 1 more
bajrang punia world wrestling championship vinesh phogat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out