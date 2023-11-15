Wushu team awaits visa from US Embassy to go for world championships

The Indian wushu team scheduled to participate in the world championships in Fort Worth, Texas from Thursday is still awaiting visa clearance by the US Embassy. The players were originally due to leave on November 12 but are now anxiously waiting to see if they can travel on Thursday. India's Naorem Roshibina Devi(PTI)

The team applied for visa on October 7 but were not called for visa interviews due to unavailability of dates this year. The 26-member contingent comprises 16 players, four coaches, five officials and a physio.

Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi is part of the team.

The union sports ministry has sought the external affairs ministry's (MEA) help and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has written to the US Embassy in Delhi.

"The team has applied for visa at VFS centre, however, the appointment for visa is available only in 2025 at VFS Centre. The team will depart on 12th Nov and return on 22nd Nov. Your kind intervention is requested for taking up the matter with the Embassy of USA in New Delhi for necessary facilitation," Prem Kumar Jha, joint secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has written to Vani Sarraju Rao, Additional Secretary, AMS (Americas) Division, MEA, on October 10.

IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey wrote to the US Embassy on November 13, requesting the issuing of visas "at the earliest as they are required to reach Texas by Nov 15".

A letter was also sent by the world wushu championships organisers to the US Embassy four days ago.

A wushu federation official said they are hopeful the visas are issued by Thursday. India won four medals, including two gold, at the 2019 worlds in Shanghai.

"It is a very important tournament for the players. They are worried whether they will be able to compete. Last year, we faced a similar situation during the World Games in Alabama, US, but the authorities cleared it in one day. We are really hoping the US Embassy clears the team by tomorrow (Thursday)," a Wushu Association of India official said.