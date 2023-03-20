‘You're a champion…’: Francis Ngannou lauds Kamaru Usman despite loss in UFC 286

Leon Edwards surpassed Kamaru Usman by 48-46, 48-46 and 47-47 to retain the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 286 on Saturday. Francis Ngannou (Twitter)

Usman received lots of appreciation from MMA fighter and former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was lauded for his gameplay in a tweet by Ngannou on Sunday.

"You are a champion with or without a piece of metal my brother. Your legacy is already cemented in the history of the sport. @USMAN84kg We are always behind you #3kings," tweeted Ngannou.

By three kings, Ngannou referrred to himself, Usman and Israel Adesanya. In the upcoming UFC 287, world no. 1 Adesanya will lock horns with current champion Alex Pereira in a bid to regain the middleweight title.

Ngannou is on a self-imposed exile from UFC since his fallout with President Dana White over The Predator's demands which were not met. He left the UFC almost a year after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 to defend his heavyweight title. The 36-years-old is currently trying his hands in boxing and might make a comeback soon.

Earlier in beginning of March 2023, UFC President was questioned about prospect of Ngannou's return. “We negotiated with him for years. It’s over. That’s over. He’ll never be in the UFC again,” White had said.

Meanwhile, in other matches at UFC 286, Justin Gaethje surpassed Rafael Fiziev by 29-28, 28-28 and 29-28 and won by majority decision in the co-main event. Gunnar Nelson won by submission over Bryan Barberena in round one of their Welterweight match. In the women flyweight, Jennifer Maia defeated Casey O’Neill by 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in an unanimous decison by the judges. And in the middleweight match, Marvin Vettori overcame Roman Dolidze by 29-28,29-28 and 30-27.