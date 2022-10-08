Young Shauryajit hopes to fulfil his father’s dream

Shauryajit Khaire, 10, left everyone amazed with his moves in mallakhamb at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad on Friday. The din of applause though drowned Khaire’s internal chaos. Beneath the smile, as he fluidly moved on the pole, rope and hanging mallakhamb, was deep grief. The young boy’s ailing father died on September 30, just as he was getting ready for the Games. Khaire wanted to withdraw, but encouraged by his mother and coach, decided to compete.

The reception he got after a remarkable first round has lifted Shauryajit. “I feel very proud with so many positive responses. It was my father’s dream that I compete at the National Games and win gold; I will fulfil that,” he said.

There are two more rounds left before the gold medal is decided. On his off day on Saturday, he was back home in Vadodara to complete the last rites of his father. He returned to Ahmedabad by evening for the next rounds starting on Sunday.

“My father (Ranjit Kumar) introduced me to mallakhamb and told me it is a good sport. I am training for the last six years. I found it very difficult initially but gradually I have started loving it,” he said. Khaire has won two bronze medals at the national championships.

His coach Jeet Sapkal said: “It was very difficult to convince him to come for the Games. His mother made him understand how he would miss an opportunity to fulfil his father’s wish. It is his mental strength that he not only came here but performed so well.”

“It was difficult to teach him at first because he was so small and the pole was big for him. But we saw his big talent and interest. During Covid, his father got a pole at home and I used to train him there. Now he is so good he is giving tough competition to the seniors.”

Mallakhamb, introduced in the National Games in this edition, has got a fillip as the government is promoting it. The practitioners perform aerial yoga using rope, cane and the wooden pole. The sport is popular in many parts of India. Former players have also taken it abroad. The first World Championships was held in 2019. Khaire wants to win gold at the worlds.

“Mallkahmab is now coming into mainstream sport. We need talent like Shauryajit to take the sport forward,” says Sapkal.

Goa will host the next edition of the National Games in 2023 October, the Indian Olympic Association said on Saturday.