Pistons keep rolling, end 5-year drought in Atlanta

Cade Cunningham scored 29 points and Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 19 to lead the visiting Detroit Pistons to a 114-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

Cunningham was 12-for-19 from the floor and added six rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks. Beasley was 7-for-14 with five 3-pointers.

The Pistons won their second straight and improved to 10-4 since Christmas. Detroit is now 13-10 on the road and moved past the Hawks into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit broke a seven-game losing streak in Atlanta and won there for the first time since Jan. 18, 2020. The Pistons now lead the season series 2-0 against Atlanta, with the next game scheduled for Feb. 3 in Detroit.

The Pistons also got 16 points from Ausar Thompson and 14 points and 12 rebounds from Jalen Duren.

Atlanta was led by Dyson Daniels with 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and six steals. Trae Young had 13 points and nine assists.

The difference was 3-point shooting. Detroit was 12-for-34 on its attempts and has made a franchise-best 587 through 44 games. Beasley has hit a team-record 162 from behind the arc through 44 games. Atlanta had a miserable shooting night, making only 37.9 percent overall and hitting only 6 of 38 on 3-pointers .

Detroit outscored the Hawks 21-11 to finish the first quarter, taking a 36-26 lead on back-to-back 3s from Beasley and Simone Fontecchio. The Pistons upped the lead to 22 when Tobias Harris dropped a 3-pointer to make it 67-45 at 1:22 of the second and held a 69-51 lead at halftime.

The Hawks got as close as 15 points four times in the third quarter but were rebuffed each time and Detroit led 97-75 after three quarters. Atlanta rallied late and got as close as eight points, but with only 31.8 seconds remaining.

The Hawks continue their three-game home stand with two games on Thursday and Saturday against Toronto. The Pistons resume their five-game road trip with a game at Orlando on Saturday.

