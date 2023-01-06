Second edition of ‘Right to Protein’ to get underway

‘Right To Protein’ — an ongoing U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) initiative, dedicated to elevating the importance of protein consumption as part of a healthy diet, with the Nepal Veterinary Association is geared up to organize the second edition of the ‘Right to Protein Run’ half marathon and several other categories of race. The objective of the run is to increase awareness for the importance of protein in the daily diet and to advocate the concept of ‘Right to Protein’.

Healthy citizens are the backbone of a prosperous nation. Availability and access to balanced food are important for this. Unfortunately, a large proportion of the population from developing countries including Nepal does not have access to balanced food. Specifically, a low proportion of protein-rich foods such as soy, milk, meat, eggs and legumes in the daily diet has resulted in malnutrition of millions of Nepalese including the problem of stunting in nearly 40% of kids below 5 years of age. Apart from this, a lack of awareness regarding balanced food and the importance of protein are also primary reasons for the low consumption of protein in Nepal.

Given the circumstances, the ‘Right to Protein Run’ is an innovative approach to targeting Nepal’s health-conscious and active lifestyle influencers and other industry leaders to be champions for protein consumption in Nepalese diets. It marks a historic collaboration between the ‘Right To Protein’ initiative and the Nepal Veterinary Association to achieve a common goal of health advocacy.

Addressing the run, Dr. Pawan Kumar, Nepal Lead, USSEC said, “Over the years, protein deficiency has always been a concern for developing countries including Nepal, contributing to developmental delays in children and negative health impacts on adults. That said, continued consumer education on the importance of protein is key to improving global protein consumption and we at USSEC are always ready to engage with events that help us advance the cause. Advocating for protein sufficiency is a core pillar of our strategy at USSEC and it is perfectly in line with the overall objective of the ‘Right to Protein Run’, organized in partnership with the Nepal Veterinary Association. Together we believe by contributing towards increasing awareness for protein consumption, we can help be a catalyst for national, and eventually global development and improved protein status.”

The run has been scheduled for 7th Magh 2079 (21st January 2022) at 7.00 am and will start and end at the Dasharath Stadium, Tripureshwor. It is expected that around 3500 people will participate in the race. In this competition, there are different race categories including open half marathon (separately for Males and Females), 10 km (Male), 5 km (Female), 5 km (Male) and 3 km (Female) for school students up to grade 12. Besides, there is an open wheelchair race for differently-abled citizens. The total amount of the cash prize is worth NRs 13.76 lakhs. The winner of the half marathon will be awarded a cash prize of NRs. 1 lakh while the top 5 winners will also be awarded cash prizes. Certificate and medals will be provided to all who completes the race in their respective categories.

Various organizations under Nepal Feed Industries Association (NFIA) are supporting partners of the event. Nepal Athletics Association has certified the event and will also provide technical support. The event is also being promoted by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and is powered by ‘Right To Protein’ which is a protein awareness and education initiative. Primera Hospital, E-Sewa, ISS, Marriott Kathmandu and Fairfield by Marriott are a few of the partners. Registration for the event can be done online by paying a nominal fee of NRs 300 through the e-sewa portal or fonepay services. Participants will receive a free t-shirt and refreshments.

