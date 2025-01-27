Sharma wary of threat posed by fellow Indian golfers on "homecoming" at International Series India

Gurugram, Shubhankar Sharma takes pride in the strides Indian golf has taken in recent years and remains mindful of the strong challenge he will face from the homegrown players while competing at a world-class field at the International Series India, starting here Thursday. HT Image

While much of the spotlight may be on LIV Golf stars such as reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann, the 2024 International Series rankings winner, Sharma is fully aware of the tough challenge that lies ahead from fellow Indian golfers at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

"I can say this very proudly, but Indian golf has done so well in the last 10, 11 years since I have been a professional," said Sharma, a two-time winner on the Asian Tour who has more recently played on the DP World Tour.

"A lot of the Indian players have applied their craft on the Asian Tour, and this is where I started as well - I won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2018 and that’s where things really started for me, that was my first big trophy and the Asian Tour has always been my home."

Sharma continued, "I have always said that. It's where I learned to compete with the best and where I got a proper introduction into international golf and it is very heartening to see what the Asian Tour has got with The International Series."

The event will feature some of the top Indian golfers, including Anirban Lahiri, who plays with DeChambeau and Paul Casey for Crushers GC after rising through the ranks in Asia.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, an 11-time Asian Tour winner, will also have strong local support, along with veterans Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia, and Shiv Kapur.

Additionally, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Rashid Khan, and Rahil Gangjee, all proven winners on the Asian Tour with a combined five titles, will add to the competition.

Among other rising stars, 27-year-old Yuvraj Sandhu, who finished T4 at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters in October, and 25-year-old Karandeep Khochhar, who was runner-up at the BNI Indonesian Masters and T5 at the Volvo China Open in 2023, are also ready to make an impact.

"I couldn't be happier for the Asian players and it's great to see where the game is going and not only for India but for all the other countries that are doing so well. The fields are getting so much better, there’s more depth and the competition is so much more," said Sharma, who has also won twice on the European Tour.

“For me it’s a homecoming - not only playing in India but playing on the Asian Tour. It’s much more relaxed and I know everyone so it’s a great atmosphere."

