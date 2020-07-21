e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sports / Supreme Court to decide Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly tenures

Supreme Court to decide Jay Shah, Sourav Ganguly tenures

Ganguly and Shah took over their roles in BCCI in October 2019 and as per the constitution will have to serve the mandated cooling period.

sports Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Sourav Ganguly will complete his tenure by July 27 while Jay Shah’s tenure ended earlier this month.
Sourav Ganguly will complete his tenure by July 27 while Jay Shah’s tenure ended earlier this month.(Getty Images)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s case, which will decide the fate of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, is listed for hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

BCCI on behalf of these senior board officials have appealed to the Supreme Court seeking a revision of the rule in the new constitution which states that administrators have to undergo a three-year cooling-off break after six successive years in any state unit or in BCCI.

Also Read | It will be a full-fledged IPL most likely in the UAE: Brijesh Patel

Ganguly and Shah took over their roles in BCCI in October 2019 and as per the constitution will have to serve the mandated cooling period. The former India captain will complete his tenure by July 27 while Shah’s tenure ended earlier this month. Going by the same rule joint-secretary Jayesh George’s term gets over on September 23.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India have also filed a plea to relieve them from BCCI and state units’ Apex Council and Governing Council. Instead, CAG requested the court to consider “modifying” its original order where it can perform its primary role - of an auditor - on an “annual” or “biennial” basis.

Also Read | ‘No objection if Sourav Ganguly is allowed to continue as BCCI president’

It is learnt that petitioners Cricket Association of Bihar are going to pray to the court that Ganguly and Shah should be allowed to continue “for continuity” and because they haven’t been able to operate normally due to the pandemic.

IPL seeks govt nod

Meanwhile, BCCI will seek government permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates, league chief Brijesh Patel said on Tuesday. Monday’s postponement of this year’s T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in Australia from Oct 18, has opened up a window for BCCI to stage the IPL.

Cricket boards in UAE and Sri Lanka have offered to host the league considering the situation in India where the number of Covid-19 cases had surged to 1.16 million on Tuesday morning, including 28,084 deaths.

“We are yet to finalise when it will begin, maybe sometime in September,” IPL governing council chairman Patel said. “They (Emirates Cricket Board) made an offer to host it but we require government permission to stage it in UAE. We’ll discuss the issue in the next governing council meeting in 7-10 days.”

tags
top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In