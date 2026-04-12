Ankita, Rutuja to play together with Asian Games in mind

New Delhi: Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lit up the courts at the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia Oceania Group 1) here this week. They showed good chemistry and won crucial matches for India, beating top-class opponents, including the pairing of New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, a two-time US Open doubles champion with Gabriela Dabrowski, and Monique Barry. The Ankita-Rutuja pair won three of their four matches at the BJK Cup. (DLTA)

Out of their four matches, the Indian pair won three. Their only defeat came against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen—she is world No.41 in singles—and Aldila Sutjiadi, but not without putting up a fight.

Ankita, 33, and Rutuja, 30, plan to strengthen their partnership on the circuit over the next three weeks with an eye on the Asian Games in September. “Rutuja and I have played together and we have that coordination and communication. We have done well in the past and plan to play a few tournaments before the Asian Games,” said Ankita.

“It is always fun to play with someone with whom you have shared the court for so many years. That will help us if we do end up playing together because, in the end, it’s the coaches’ and captains’ call to nominate teams, even at the Asian Games.”

Rutuja realised an Asian Games dream in 2023, winning the mixed doubles with Rohan Bopanna.

“I know tennis is not something everyone in our country is familiar with, especially where I come from. I’m from a small village in Solapur (Maharashtra), where people mainly follow the sport only during the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics. So, it was a big deal back home. The emotional support I received when I came home was overwhelming. I would love to experience that again,” Rutuja said.

“My father will be on cloud nine if I can do it again. It is something every athlete dreams of. We have trained and played together for a long time, and hopefully we can win a medal for the country.”

Rutuja is India’s top women’s doubles player, ranked 121 in the WTA charts, followed by Ankita at 181. A regular on the circuit, she has been travelling extensively to compete, and it showed in her feisty performances this week.

While Rutuja stayed back and struck her fluent groundstrokes with precision, Ankita controlled the net, making swift interceptions. Together, they found ways to fight back from difficult situations.

“I am working on my doubles, especially the net game and return of serve. I tried to bring that into singles (against Korea), probably the first time I came to the net so often. We had good matches against strong teams this week, and it helped us come together well,” said Ankita.