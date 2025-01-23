Aryna Sabalenka's classy post-match offer to Paula Badosa after handing Australian Open loss; Spaniard responds

Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka made a classy offer to friend Paula Badosa on Thursday after beating her in straight sets to reach a third straight Australian Open final. The Spaniard later responded to the offer. Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (L) greets Spain's Paula Badosa after winning their women's singles semi-final match on day twelve of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23(AFP)

Sabalenka overcame a sluggish start in the semifinal match as she beat the world no. 12 6-4, 6-2, thus putting an end to her dream run in Melbourne. Badosa was ranked outside 100 a year ago amid continued injury struggles and nearly contemplated retirement before making a steady comeback this year, where she stunned former US Open champion Coco Gauff en route to making her maiden Slam semifinal.

Following the win for Sabalenka, the Belarusian hoped that Badosa still remain her friend after the result on Thursday and offered to threat the Spaniard to shopping as an apology.

Speaking to Jelena Dokic, Sabalenka said: "I hope she's still my friend. I'm sure she hates me for the next hours and days. It's okay; I can handle that. After that, I think we'll be back as friends, back going out together, shopping... I promise Paula we'll go shopping, and I'll pay for whatever she wants."

When further asked how she will gear up for the final, where Sabalenka will face Madison Keys, who stunned world no. 2 Iga Swiatek in the second semifinal, the 26-year-old said: "It's all about having fun on the next day and putting aside tennis. Of course, I'm going to practice a bit, but for the rest of the day I'll put aside tennis. Shopping with Paula? Maybe, I hope she'll still be here and we can go shop. But I'll put a limit for her because she can go crazy."

In the post-match presser, Badosa was asked about Sabalenka's offer and whether she had something in mind to demand as a gift. "Something really expensive then," she said.

"It's going to be something really expensive because now I think she doubled the prize money. So I think she won't have a problem for that. I will think about it."