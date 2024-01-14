Australian Open 2024 Day 2: Full schedule, order of play and how to watch Osaka, Gauff, Medvedev in action in India

After a riveting opening day at Melbourne Park on Sunday, where both the defending champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka got off to a winning start, albeit in contrasting fashion, the 2024 edition of the Australian Open promises an action-packed line-up with the likes of Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Daniil Medvedev and Ons Jabeur slated to get their campaign underway in Australia. The focus will however be on Naomi Osaka, a two-time champion in Melbourne, who will be up against Caroline Garcia in her first Grand Slam match since 2022 US Open. Japna's Naomi Osaka attends a practice session on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne(AFP)

Australian Open 2024 Day 2 - Live streaming details

Which TV channels in India will broadcast the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open 2024 will be aired on the Sony Ten network in India.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2024 in India?

The Australian Open 2024 will be live streaming on Sony LIV in India. You can, however, catch all match updates and scorelines of the Australian Open 2024 here at hindustantimes.com.

Top men's singles match to watch out for on Day 2 of 2024 Australian Open: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem

The focus should have been on the match between Matteo Berrettini and Tsitsipas, but the former Wimbledon finalist withdrew from the tournament on Sunday with another injury blow. This leaves the men's draw talking about two matches scheduled for Day 2 at Melbourne Park - in the first, local boy Alex de Minaur, who beat Djokovic a few days back in the United Cup while recording two other top-10 wins, will be up against former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic on Rod Laver Arena; and in the other match, elix Auger-Aliassime will take on former US Open champion Dominic Thiem, which will be the final tie for the day on the Margaret Court Arena.

The Canadian had a forgettable 2023 season where he fell to No. 27 in the ranking list and will be looking to avoid a fourth straight first-round exit at the Slams. Thiem, meanwhile, continues to work towards his comeback from injury issues. He had recorded just one Grand Slam win last year.

Top women's singles match to watch out for on Day 2 of 2024 Australian Open: Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia

Osaka lifted the title twice in Melbourne - in 2019 and 2021- but has been out of action since the 2022 US Open, following which she gave birth to her first child in July last year. She has been handed a tough opening match against 16th seed Garcia. The only other time they faced each other was in Melbourne, three years back, when Osaka won in straight sets en route to her title triumph.

Australian Open 2024, Day 2 Order of Play:

* Day session: From 5:30 am IST

* Night session: From 1:30 pm IST

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Coco Gauff [4]

Zizou Bergs v Stefanos Tsitsipas [7]

Night session

Alex de Minaur [10] v Milos Raonic

Caroline Garcia [16] v Naomi Osaka

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Day session

Terence Atmane v Daniil Medvedev [3]

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Donna Vekic [21]

Night session

Ons Jabeur [6] v Yulia Starodubtseva

Felix Auger-Aliassime [27] v Dominic Thiem

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Day session

Dayana Yastremska v Marketa Vondrousova [7]

Alexei Popyrin v Marc Polmans

Magdalena Frech v Daria Saville

Day session

Omar Jasika v Hubert Hurkacz [9]