 Australian Open 2024 final prize money: How much champion Sabalenka took home | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis News / Australian Open 2024 final prize money: How much champion Aryna Sabalenka took home with 2nd-straight title in Melbourne

Australian Open 2024 final prize money: How much champion Aryna Sabalenka took home with 2nd-straight title in Melbourne

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 27, 2024 05:47 PM IST

Earlier in January, before the start of the season's first major, Australian Open tennis officials had announced an increase in prize money by 13 per cent.

Aryna Sabalenka continued to be an irrepressible force at Melbourne Park as he decimated Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen on Saturday at the Rod Laver Arena with a 6-3 6-2 victory to successfully retain her Australian Open title and add a second Grand Slam trophy to her cabinet. The Belarusian barely erred in the match en route to becoming the first woman to retain the Melbourne Park crown since compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013. (Rohan Bopanna Australian Open 2024 Final Live score)

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the final against China's Qinwen Zheng(REUTERS)
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka poses with the trophy after winning the final against China's Qinwen Zheng(REUTERS)

Sabalenka secured an early break in the opening set before denying three break points to take a 3-0 lead. Zheng delivered more first-serves in the first set than she managed in her previous six matches, but failed to gain a foothold against the rampaging Belarusian who unleashed monster groundstrokes to take a one-set lead. The No. 12 seed was broken yet again, early, in the second set, as Sabalenka raced to a 4-1 lead before the eventual champion converted on her fifth championship point.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

ALSO READ: Watch: Sabalenka vs Zheng Australian Open final disrupted by protestors screaming 'Free Palestine'; security intervenes

With the win, Sabalenka will leave Australia with prize money of AUD 3,150,000 and 2,000 points, while Zheng pocketed AUD 1,750,000 and 1,300 points, following her best-ever Grand Slam show. In 2023, Sabalenka's prize money was 76.5 million AUD.

Earlier in January, before the start of the season's first major, Australian Open tennis officials had announced an increase in prize money by 10 million AUD. Tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that the Grand Slam tournament will now offer 86.5 AUD in total prize money, 13 per cent more than what was given in 2023.

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Tiley had said. "We want to ensure Australia remains the launchpad for the global tennis season and the players and their teams have everything they need to help them perform at their best and continue to enjoy the Happy Slam."

Australian Open's prize money pool is now the second-largest among the four Grand Slams, standing behind the US Open, which increased to 96.271 million AUD last August. Wimbledon stands next on the list with prize money of 84.198 million AUD, followed by French Open (80.564 million AUD).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On