Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th round
There will be no spectators allowed on site for Day 6 of the Australian Open as a lockdown imposed by the Victoria state government begins because of new COVID-19 cases in the area.
Rafael Nadal continues his attempt for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he takes on Cameron Norrie, while three American women will attempt to join Serena Williams in the fourth round.
Shelby Rogers will play No. 21 Anett Kontaveit, No. 22 Jennifer Brady takes on qualifier Kaja Juvan and Jessica Pegula faces Kristina Mladenovic. Kaia Kanepi, who beat defending champion Sofia Kenin in the second round, plays Donna Vekic, while top-ranked Ash Barty plays Ekaterina Alexandrova.
Men's matches include Australia's Alex De Minaur against the volatile Fabio Fognini, who got into a heated exchange with fellow Italian Salvatore Caruso after a five-set win on Thursday and had to be separated by a tournament official. No. 4 Daniil Medvedev, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 7 Andrey Rublev all are also in action Saturday.
SATURDAY'S FORECAST
Mostly sunny, high of 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit)
FRIDAY'S WEATHER
Mostly sunny, high of 25 Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).
FRIDAY'S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 3 Naomi Osaka beat No. 27 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2; No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka beat Ann Li 6-3, 6-1; No. 10 Serena Williams beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (5), 6-2; No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza beat Zarina Diyas 6-1, 6-1; No. 19 Marketa Vondrousova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-4
Men’s Third Round: No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat No. 32 Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-3, 6-1; No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov beat No. 15 Pablo Carreno 6-0, 1-0 retired.
STAT OF THE DAY
5 — Double-faults in one game by Potapova while serving for the first set against Williams.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“It’s not ideal. It’s been really fun to have the crowd back, especially here.” — Williams on spectators being banned at the Australian Open for at least the next five days.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: No fans as Nadal, 3 U.S. women eye 4th round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Williams advances in Australia; fans to be banned for 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No crowds, but Australian Open will continue during lockdown
- Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hawk-eyed humans make way for Hawk-Eye tech
- Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That can’t be taken away’: Raina on her debut Grand Slam experience after loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Nadal beats Mmoh in straight sets in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feeling pressure: 2020 champ Kenin loses at Australian Open
- Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Svitolina beats Gauff in 2nd round in Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Tsitsipas fends off Kokkinakis in 2nd round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: At 39, Feliciano Lopez is not just showing up, he's winning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divij, Ankita bow out of Australian Open doubles with respective partners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defending champion Sofia Kenin loses in 2nd round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox