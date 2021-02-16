Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis
Serena Williams has returned to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since she won the tournament in 2017.
Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.
Williams is seeking a record-tying 24th major singles championship.
She was terrific in the first set against Halep but had a bit of a wobble early in the second and trailed 3-1.
Williams turned things back around and let out a big smile when her forehand winner ended the victory.
Earlier, Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has advanced to a potential semifinal showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by overpowering Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2.
Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night's quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title.
Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two points on her first serve and was never broken.
Osaka has won 19 consecutive matches, a streak that includes a U.S. Open title in September. The streak also includes Osaka’s fourth-round win last week, when she saved two match points and swept the final four games to overtake Garbiñe Muguruza.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas
- Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Karatsev downs Dimitrov to enter semis on slam debut
- The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia become the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh
- Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Serena leads charge of American women, faces old foe Halep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Czech Muchova knocks out Mertens to set up Barty clash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ash Barty into Australian Open quarterfinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bad back? What bad back? Rafael Nadal rolls to 43rd Slam QF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merciless Medvedev moves into last eight in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic dispels injury fears to see off Raonic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita rallies to win opener at Phillip Island Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev reaches last eight with easy win over Lajovic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep battles past Swiatek in Melbourne to avenge Paris loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin's Melbourne woes worsen with loss to unranked Australian teen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox