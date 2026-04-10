BJK Cup: India drubs Mongolia 3-0, eyes on Korea next

New Delhi: India produced a clinical performance to outclass Mongolia 3-0 in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia/Oceania Group 1) at the DLTA courts here. After losing to Indonesia a day before, the win came as a morale boost ahead of the tough tie against South Korea on the last day. Zeal Desai during the Billie jean king cup, at Delhi lawn tennis association complex, New Delhi. (DLTA)

It was a stroll in the park for the Indian players as they drubbed Mongolia. For the first time, they played on Court No. 1, which is much quicker and suits the Indian players better than the slow, low bounce of the centre court.

Zeel Desai, playing his first match in the tournament, defeated Anu-Vjin Gantor 6-0, 6-0. Sahaja Yamalapalli also breezed past Jargal Altansarnai with the same scoreline. In doubles, Rutuja Bhosale combined with Vaishnavi Adkar, with Ankita Raina given a breather, and they hardly faced any resistance against Khongurzul Aldarkhishig and Jargal Altansarnai, winning 6-1, 6-0. Mongolia was the weakest team in the tournament, and India took full advantage.

Though India’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are slim, the last tie against South Korea on Friday will be crucial, provided other results go their way. On Friday, the Indian camp kept an eye on the match between Indonesia and South Korea. The two teams were engaged in a tough battle for supremacy on the centre court.

“I think the maths of it is still to be done, but we have to beat Korea. For us, it’s important that we go out and play our best against Korea. Whether we make it to the playoffs or not is secondary, but I think there are some young players on this team who definitely could use the experience of beating a team like Korea,” said India captain Vishal Uppal.

“From Ankita (Raina) and Rutuja’s (Bhosale) standpoint, it’s a big year. It’s an Asian Games year, and they will probably go up against the Korean team there,” said Uppal.

The doubles pair of Ankita and Rutuja have impressed and had their chances against Indonesia as well. Rutuja said the team will be looking to give their best against Korea.

“Coming to the BJK Cup, we know that we have to play five days in a row. So I think mentally everyone is ready for that. Yesterday was a long day (against Indonesia). Vaishnavi played a really long match, and then Sahaja, and then Ankita and I played a long doubles match as well. “It was much closer than the 3-0 score,” said Rutuja, the Asian Games mixed doubles gold medallist.

“Today’s match gives us a little bit of extra time to recover for tomorrow because it is going to be a tough battle against Korea. All of us are ready and we know what to expect,” said Rutuja.