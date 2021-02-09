Briton Johanna Konta retired from her Australian Open first-round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on Tuesday due to injury while leading 6-4 0-2.

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.

She came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

