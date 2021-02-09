Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Briton Johanna Konta retired from her Australian Open first-round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on Tuesday due to injury while leading 6-4 0-2.
Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.
She came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam
- Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets
- Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality
- Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox