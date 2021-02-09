IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
tennis

Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:24 PM IST

Briton Johanna Konta retired from her Australian Open first-round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on Tuesday due to injury while leading 6-4 0-2.

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.

She came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
tennis

Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Barty, looking to become the first homegrown champion at the Grand Slam since 1978, won the first 16 points of the one-sided contest and never looked back, wrapping up the win in 44 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, said the isolation had taken a toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Nagal's challenge deflated in a matter of minutes as Berankis' powerful groundstrokes proved to be too good for the Indian, who lost 2-6 5-7 3-6 in two hours and 10 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
tennis

How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates.(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'

Reuters, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The Australian can usually expect a febrile atmosphere when he plays on his favourite court, but a local coronavirus outbreak and unseasonably cold weather kept many punters away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to France's Jeremy Chardy during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Having come through two weeks of quarantine in Adelaide, and a brief but damaging spat with his hosts over the terms of the isolation, the world number one let his tennis do the talking as he eased to a 297th Grand Slam victory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
tennis

Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP