Carlos Alcaraz gets his US Open draw wrong, caught off guard live on air: ‘God, I thought I’d be playing…’
Carlos Alcaraz reached the US Open quarters after a straight-set win against USA's Tommy Paul on Sunday
Carlos Alcaraz has been on a roll at the 2026 US Open. Despite returning to action for the first time in over four months and playing directly in a Grand Slam tournament without any match practice, the defending champion in New York has cruised into the quarterfinals. However, Alcaraz misread his US Open draw on Sunday, only to realise who his actual opponent in the last eight would be.
After a straight-set win against USA's Tommy Paul in the round of 16 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, Alcaraz reckoned his next opponent would be the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe. It was only when he sat down for a chat with tennis great Andy Roddick on ABC that he realised he had got his US Open draw wrong.
With the round of 16 match between Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas up next, Roddick asked Alcaraz for his thoughts on his potential quarterfinal opponents. There was a pause from the Spaniard before he scratched his head and leaned forward to look at the paper containing the US Open draw.
Roddick then showed him that he would face either Shelton or Tsitsipas next, drawing laughter from the Spaniard. The two other anchors on the show were also left in splits.
"God, I thought I'd be playing against Medvedev or Tiafoe," Alcaraz admitted.
"Surprise, you're welcome!" Roddick told him live on air.
"I hadn't really looked at the draw. I'll definitely watch the match. Tsitsipas is playing very well, he's regaining his confidence. Shelton is also playing very well. I'll watch the match, see who wins, and I'll be ready," Alcaraz said with a smile.
The Murcian beat Paul 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in his pre-quarterfinal match, before eighth seed Shelton took down a resurgent Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Shelton remains the strongest hope for the home country to produce an American men's Grand Slam champion in more than two decades. In fact, Roddick was the last American man to lift the US Open crown, doing so in 2003. Taylor Fritz came close to ending that long wait in 2024, but he succumbed in straight sets against Jannik Sinner in the final.
Shelton went as far as the semifinals in 2023, where he was stopped by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He has, however, never beaten Alcaraz, with the Spaniard winning all three of their ATP meetings, including a round-of-16 clash at Roland Garros last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More