Carlos Alcaraz gets his US Open draw wrong, caught off guard live on air: ‘God, I thought I’d be playing…’

Carlos Alcaraz has been on a roll at the 2026 US Open. Despite returning to action for the first time in over four months and playing directly in a Grand Slam tournament without any match practice, the defending champion in New York has cruised into the quarterfinals. However, Alcaraz misread his US Open draw on Sunday, only to realise who his actual opponent in the last eight would be. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts against Tommy Paul of United States during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Eight of the 2026 US Open (Getty Images via AFP)

After a straight-set win against USA's Tommy Paul in the round of 16 on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, Alcaraz reckoned his next opponent would be the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe. It was only when he sat down for a chat with tennis great Andy Roddick on ABC that he realised he had got his US Open draw wrong.

With the round of 16 match between Ben Shelton and Stefanos Tsitsipas up next, Roddick asked Alcaraz for his thoughts on his potential quarterfinal opponents. There was a pause from the Spaniard before he scratched his head and leaned forward to look at the paper containing the US Open draw.

Roddick then showed him that he would face either Shelton or Tsitsipas next, drawing laughter from the Spaniard. The two other anchors on the show were also left in splits.

"God, I thought I'd be playing against Medvedev or Tiafoe," Alcaraz admitted.

"Surprise, you're welcome!" Roddick told him live on air.

"I hadn't really looked at the draw. I'll definitely watch the match. Tsitsipas is playing very well, he's regaining his confidence. Shelton is also playing very well. I'll watch the match, see who wins, and I'll be ready," Alcaraz said with a smile.