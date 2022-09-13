Carlos Alcaraz receives epic message from Novak Djokovic after historic US Open win, Casper Ruud gets special mention

After Rafael Nadal, reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic posted a special message for young Carlos Alcaraz who on Sunday won a historic US Open title after his win against Casper Ruud in the final on Arthur Ashe Stadium and with the victory rose to the top of the ATP world rankings. Alcaraz had claimed his maiden Grand Slam title in his career and became the youngest ever world no.1 player.

Alcaraz capped off a sensational season on Sunday with his maiden major which made him the youngest Slam winner since Nadal, 19, at the 2005 French Open and the US Open titlist after the legendary Pete Sampras, also 19, back in 1990. The Spaniard also surpassed Australia's Lleyton Hewitt to become the youngest world no.1 in ATP ranking history and the fourth Spaniard ever.

Moments after his win, Nadal was the first to lead the wishes for Alcaraz, with a priceless message, while Djokovic posted an epic message for the 19-year-old a day later on his Instagram handle and also gave a special mention to Ruud, who ended up as a runners-up and took home the world no.2 ranking.

Sharing the picture in his Instagram story of Alcaraz in Times Square with his US Open trophy, Djokovic wrote, “Enhorabuena Carlos. Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz for your first Grand Slam. Amazing performance." In a sperate story, which had a video of Ruud's on-court interview after the final, the Serb wrote, "Congratulations also to @casperruud for fantastic season he is having."

Alcaraz had earlier defeated Djokovic in their first ever on-court meeting in Madrid Open semi-final. And the Serb was full of praise for the youngster after the loss. “Congrats to him. He held his nerve very well. For somebody of his age to play so maturely and courageously is impressive. He deserved to win," he had said.

