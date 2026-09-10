Carlos Alcaraz’s exit changed the game: Who is the US Open favourite now? Ben Shelton, Zverev and an American twist

Carlos Alcaraz was never the overwhelming favourite at the US Open 2026. For a man who was out injured for more than five months, and had no match practice until his first appearance right in New York, the expectation was always a stretch. Even history never favoured his chances — no men's singles player has won the US Open after skipping both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati in the Open Era. Yet, the stunning straight-set win against Tommy Paul in the round of 16 had many believing it could be a possibility. And then, an evening later, Alcaraz crashed out. Who is the US Open favourite now? In a battle of raw physicality, in front of an electric New York crowd on their feet, roaring and screaming even at 3:33 am when the five-set thriller ended, Ben Shelton went toe-to-toe against Alcaraz, bounced back after a set down, and then put a leash on a defiant late comeback from the Spaniard to script his biggest career win. That win wasn't on the prediction charts even as Shelton progressed to his second US Open quarterfinal. But it did reshuffle the entire conversation about who wins this US Open. The American has obviously launched himself right into that conversation — but would "favourite" be the tag right away after outlasting Alcaraz? Is Shelton the favourite?

Deep Dive What impact did Carlos Alcaraz's exit have on the US Open favorites? Why is Ben Shelton considered a potential favorite after defeating Alcaraz? How does the meeting between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe influence the US Open outcomes?

Let's make the case for "yes," first. With Alcaraz gone, Novak Djokovic out in the first round, and an injured Jannik Sinner never in the draw to begin with, Shelton has everyone's attention right now, with a realistic shot at a maiden Grand Slam title. He's playing the best tennis of his career at exactly the right time. That win over Alcaraz also showed he has the mental fortitude of a Grand Slam winner — holding his nerve in the crunch moments, especially in the final-set tiebreak, where he came back from 4-5 down to close it out with an ace. His serve has been his biggest weapon this tournament, bailing him out in tight moments time and again. Add the physicality and athleticism he showed against Alcaraz, and even more impressively, a return game that's improved enough to now trouble the very best in the sport.

Ben Shelton of the United States embraces Carlos Alcaraz of Spain after Shelton won their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Getty Images via AFP)

It's been a long time since an American has been part of the favourite conversation at any stage of a US Open. Andy Roddick remains the last man from the USA to win the title in New York, back in 2003. Shelton himself came close to ending that drought in 2023, but lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinal. The Tiafoe hurdle One thing's for sure — an American is guaranteed to reach the final this time, with Shelton taking on Frances Tiafoe in the semis. This will be their fifth career meeting, and Shelton owns the rivalry 3-1. The lefty won in four sets in the 2023 US Open quarterfinal, and Tiafoe returned the favour the following year in the round of 32. Shelton won their most recent meeting, at the Citi Open. Whoever wins guarantees the first Black American man in a US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972 — a storyline bigger than the match itself, but one that won't make Friday's contest any less competitive. Zverev says, "Hello!" The German has almost gotten lost in the entire conversation surrounding this US Open. Early exits in Montreal and Cincinnati, followed by five-set battles in each of his first two matches in New York, dented his chances of being taken seriously — even with the draw wide open, especially in the top half.

Germany's Alexander Zverev arrives for the men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp on day eleven of the US Open tennis tournament (AFP)