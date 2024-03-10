Carlos Alcaraz's key weakness pointed out by Andre Agassi, tennis legend says 'he doesn't have the same conviction...'

Coming to the Indian Wells as its men's singles defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders. The Spaniard lost to Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, and lost in the 2024 Argentina Open semi-finals. Meanwhile, he retired from the Rio Open due to an ankle injury. He featured in the Netflix Slam exhibition match against Rafael Nadal, and clinched victory. Carlos Alcaraz in action.(Getty Images via AFP)

At the Indian Wells, Alcaraz will need to return to his best form as reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will have the chance to overtake him in the ATP rankings.

In an interview with Tennis Majors, tennis legend Andre Agassi reflected on the current World No. 2's playing approach and also had some criticism. "I really like his game in movement, when he's in the air, the dynamics and his ability to use geometry and the rhythm he can impart. Sometimes I'm a little worried about him when he's static", he said.

"When his feet don't have to move that much, sometimes he doesn't know where to direct the energy and sets up a little too early, he doesn't have the same conviction in his shots when he can have control of the point.

"If I consider Alcaraz's ability to bring such an advantage, it will be difficult for him to keep the reins of the game and not necessarily have to do more than necessary in most of his matches. All the greats understand what their game is based on and rely on that in the most important moments. I still wonder if Carlos has figured out what to rely on to create constant pressure on his opponent that gives him the highest point closing percentage.

"He can serve, he can volley, he can drop the first ball, he can do all of that. He will find it, he is only 20 years old. He'll be beautiful when he does. I hope he does it early and often," he further added.

Alcaraz began his Indian Wells title defence with a 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1 victory against Matteo Arnaldi. He will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the next round, on Sunday.