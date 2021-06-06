Daniil Medvedev advances to face Tsitsipas at French Open
Daniil Medvedev’s remarkable turnaround at the French Open has propelled him to the quarterfinals.
The Russian beat Cristian Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 Sunday. Medvedev is seeded No. 2, but few envisioned his current run of success because he arrived in Paris with a career record of 0-4 at Roland Garros.
Medvedev received treatment on his right elbow during the third set against Garin but finished strong, hitting a succession of winners to take the final two games.
An intriguing showdown looms Tuesday when Medvedev plays No. 5-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. Medvedev leads their rivalry 6-1, including two wins in majors.
Meanwhile, Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover after a long third-round match.
The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.
Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.
The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.
Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season. Wimbledon begins June 28. He has won a men’s-record eight titles there.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
