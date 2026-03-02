Daniil Medvedev among players stranded in Dubai as conflict triggers travel shutdown; ATP works on evacuation plan

Daniil Medvedev has said he is one of several players and staff currently stranded in Dubai, with the ATP Tour working to arrange their departure after rising tensions in the Middle East led to flight cancellations and major travel disruption.

The former US Open winner shared a post on Instagram from Russian tennis outlet Bolshe, stating that he was safe in Dubai and staying at a friend’s home following widespread flight cancellations, just days after lifting the ATP title at the tournament there.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event,” the ATP Tour said in a statement Monday.

“They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament's official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported.”

Medvedev, along with several others, is scheduled to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, with main-draw action set to get underway on Wednesday.

Amid mounting travel uncertainty, the ATP Tour has issued a statement addressing the situation, confirming that it is in constant touch with affected players and closely monitoring developments alongside tournament officials and security experts.

“We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organisers and security advisors,” the ATP said. “At this stage, travel assessments remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow.”

Travel turmoil spreads beyond tennis It wasn’t only the tennis circuit that felt the disruption. England and Pakistan’s men’s development cricket sides were also in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend for a scheduled fixture that was eventually called off on Sunday. Meanwhile, a youth EuroLeague basketball tournament in the region was scrapped as well, leaving several young players grappling with sudden travel uncertainty.

Numerous sports events in the region have shut down, with Asian Champions League soccer games and the Qatari league on hold. The governing body which oversees Formula 1 said Monday it will focus on “safety and wellbeing” as it considers upcoming races in the region.