Davis Cup: Sasikumar Mukund to kick off India’s challenge against Morocco as draw announced

Sasikumar Mukund will kickstart India’s challenge in the Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco when he takes on World No. 557 Yassine Dlimi in the opener at the Vijayant Khand Mini Stadium in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow on Saturday whereas Sumit Nagal will face Adam Moundir in the second singles on Day One. The draw ceremony was also attended by All India Tennis Association (AITA) President Anil Jain, Secretary General Anil Dhupar, other officials, captains and players from both teams.

Besides Mukund, the Indian team is represented by Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri, Nagal, while Rohit Rajpal will be the captain.

The draw ceremony was conducted by the Honourable Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Friday. He also wished the players luck for the tie.

"It will be a memorable moment for Uttar Pradesh when the capital city Lucknow will host an international tournament, Davis Cup. It is a prestigious international tennis tournament. In the last nine years, India has witnessed a sporting revolution. Prime Minister Modi ji has encouraged Khelo India and Fit India to bolster India's progress in sports. Uttar Pradesh is hosting Davis Cup after 23 years, I thank All India Tennis Association for selecting Uttar Pradesh," commented the Honourable Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.

“I am grateful to Honourable Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji for taking time out from his busy schedule to conduct the draws. To provide such excellent facilities in such a short time with the help and guidance of Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, you cannot thank him enough. The infrastructure that has been provided by the Uttar Pradesh government and Uttar Pradesh Tennis Association is just marvellous,” AITA President Jain said.

On Sunday, Bopanna will team up with Bhambri to take on Morocco’s doubles pair of Elliot Benchetrit and Younes Lalami Laaroussi whereas Nagal and Mukund will play Dlimi and Moundir respectively in the reverse singles on the final day.

There is a lot of excitement around rubber where Bopanna, who recently finished runner-up at the US Open men’s doubles final, will be playing his final Davis Cup match.

“The draw seems fine. Normally, every captain prefers his No. 1 player comes on court first to give the country an advantage. My first preference was Sumit to play first. It’s going to be challenging in terms of the weather. The idea is to keep the players hydrated and feed them with a lot of electrolytes. No team is easy, no player is easy in today’s time. Both our players need to rise to the occasion and deliver for the country,” India’s non-playing captain Rajpal, who is also the Executive Committee Member of the Indian Olympic Association, said.

AITA Secretary General Dhupar felt the Davis Cup will be great for youngsters from the state. “Uttar Pradesh is going to witness a different world of tennis after the Davis Cup. They have built new courts, new infrastructure and this will help all the youngsters and aspiring tennis players to participate in good tournaments,” he said.

The matches will begin at 2pm on Saturday, while the second and final day action on Sunday will start at 1pm.

“I think it’s a good draw and we’ll see some great matches. We are looking forward to competing tomorrow. We came a week earlier so we are getting used to the heat and humidity. We are happy with the start time,” said Morocco captain Mehdi Tahiri.

