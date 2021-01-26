Djokovic is our LeBron but we have to call him out sometimes: Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios has likened Novak Djokovic to NBA player LeBron James in his influence both on and off the court but says he had a duty to call out the world number one when he "lost his way" during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The maverick Australian called the Serbian's ill-fated Adria Tour in June "boneheaded" and described Djokovic as a "tool" last week when he wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.
"He is one of our leaders of our sport. He's technically our LeBron James in the way he has to be setting an example for all tennis players," Kyrgios said of the 17-times Grand Slam champion in an interview with CNN.
"When he was doing some of the things he was doing during the global pandemic, it just wasn't the right time. I know everyone makes mistakes, some of us go off track sometimes, and I think we have to hold each other accountable.
"No one else was really holding him accountable. Everyone loses their way a little bit but I think he just needs to pull it back."
Kyrgios was not alone among his compatriots in objecting to what were portrayed as Djokovic's "demands" in his letter to Australian Open organisers.
Djokovic hit back at the critics, however, saying his good intentions had been "misconstrued".
His defenders pointed out that Djokovic and other top players such as Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem were undergoing quarantine in more salubrious surroundings in Adelaide and not actually subjected to the conditions in Melbourne.
"Djokovic's balcony is bigger than my room but at least he said something," said Argentine Guido Pella last week.
"I'm surprised with Nadal and Thiem's silence."
World number two Nadal returned serve with a waspish remark in an interview with ESPN on Monday.
"We all try to help each other," the 20-times Grand Slam champion said.
"Some need to make public all they do to try to help others, while some of us do it privately without publishing our calls or making propaganda with it."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic is our LeBron but we have to call him out sometimes: Kyrgios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paes eyeing French Open comeback in record eighth straight Olympics bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In quarantine, Rohan Bopanna forced to hunt for new doubles partner
- The doubles world No. 38 faces uncertainty after his original partner, Portugal’s Joao Sousa, pulled out on Saturday night due to the strict quarantine protocols in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WTA event added for quarantining players in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish federation apologises to Tennis Australia over player quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty itching to get started at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why the tennis world's best players are hitting balls against hotel walls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expected Australian honour for tennis great Court stirs controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spanish tennis player says she tested positive for COVID-19
- Paula Badosa, a 23-year-old who reached the fourth round at last year's French Open, wrote Thursday on Twitter that she received her test result for the illness caused by the coronavirus on the seventh day of her hard quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No.1 Barty joins elite field for Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-ranked Ash Barty to make return in Adelaide exhibition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't feed the mice, minister tells quarantined players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sania Mirza reveals she had contracted coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox