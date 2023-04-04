Home / Sports / Tennis / Djokovic takes No.1 spot back from Alcaraz

AFP |
Apr 04, 2023 10:26 AM IST

Djokovic has a 380-point lead over Alcaraz, with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in third, more than 1,000pts behind the leading duo.

Novak Djokovic returned to number one spot in ATP rankings published Monday despite missing US tournaments last month because of his lack of a Covid vaccination.

Carlos Alcaraz had taken the top ranking from Djokovic after victory in Indian Wells, but the Spaniard bowed out of the semi-finals of the Miami Open on Friday to allow the Serb back for a record 380th week as No.1.

ATP rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 pts ( 1)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6,780 (-1)

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

4. Daniil Medvedev 5,150 ( 1)

5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,005 (-1)

6. Andrey Rublev 3,470 ( 1)

7. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,450 (-1)

8. Holger Rune (DEN) 3,370

9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,345 ( 2)

10. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,065

11. Karen Khachanov 2,855 ( 5)

12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,750 (-3)

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,735 (-1)

14. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-1)

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,665 (-1)

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,410 (-1)

17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,185

18. Tommy Paul (USA) 2,090 ( 1)

19. Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,050 (-1)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1,890

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
