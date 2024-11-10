‘Do not believe Novak Djokovic is doomed’: Sinner’s coach fires warning to Serbian’s rivals ahead of 2025 comeback

Novak Djokovic won't be competing in the ATP Finals due to an injury, which also caused him to withdraw from the Paris Masters. Djokovic is the defending ATP Final champion, and only won Olympic gold in 2024. Speaking to Sport Klub earlier, Djokovic revealed that he will be back in 2025, to bag his 25th Major. Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot.(AP)

Speaking to Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera, Jannik Sinner's coach Darren Cahill warned players about Djokovic and called him 'a legend'.

"Do not believe that Djokovic is doomed. He is a legend and legends always find a way to get out of difficult moments, otherwise he would not have won 24 Slams. He demonstrated it in the way he won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Sinner's goals? We will not focus too much on the ranking; being number 1 at the end of the year is a fantastic result, but now we must raise the physical and technical level for the Slams, starting from the Australian Open," he said.

The Serbian ace had a patchy 2024. He reached the Australian Open semi-finals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in four sets, suffering his AUS Open loss since 2018. Then in March, he lost to Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells Masters, followed by a semi-final defeat to Casper Ruud in the Monte Carlo Masters. In the Italian Open, he lost in the third round.

In the French Open, he withdrew from the quarterfinals after an injury in the previous round. At Wimbledon, he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. The Paris Olympics was his tournament as he beat Alcaraz to clinch his maiden Olympic gold. At the US Open, he crashed to a defeat in the third round against Alexei Popyrin.

He is currently ranked fifth in the ATP standings and will be making his comeback in 2025, possible at the Brisbane International, which is before the Australian Open.