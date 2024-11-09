Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill drops big update on Italian tennis star’s doping controversy

Jannik Sinner was hit with a doping scandal during his victorious US Open 2024 title run, where he defeated Taylor Fritz in the final. The US Open began with the doping controversy where it was revealed that Sinner had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but avoided a ban. An independent tribunal accepted his defence that the test results were affected by unintentional contamination. Italy's tennis player Jannik Sinner attends the ATP Finals blue carpet event.(AFP)

But then in the last week of September, WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration of Sport to start a new investigation. In a statement, WADA said that they are "seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years."

In its statement, CAS said, "At this time, it is not possible to specify a time frame for the issuance of the decision. The decision of the CAS Panel will be final and binding, with the exception of the right of the parties to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court within 30 days for limited reasons."

Since then Sinner's coach Darren Cahill gave an update to an Italian newspaper. Seaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, he said, "After Miami, dark clouds gathered in the sky but afterwards there is always a glimmer of light. After a moment of shock, he went ahead with his head held high, he faced a long trial and we have to prove this situation. Now we face this new trial calmly but WADA has never questioned that Sinner is a clean player and for us this is the most important thing. In the difficult moment he took us by the hand, every time he can dress up as a tennis player and put the racket that is the sure thing, for him tennis is a safe place that he loves."

"It's not just about winning or losing, it's the way you face challenges and he does it as a champion," he added.

Sinner is currently ranked world No. 1 in singles by the ATP, and is the first Italian to reach the top ranking.