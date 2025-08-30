Fat Joe watches Djokovic vs. Norrie at US Open; his dramatic weight loss leaves fans stunned

Rapper Fat Joe turned heads on Friday as he was spotted courtside during the Novak Djokovic vs. Cam Norrie match at the US Open. Wearing a white T-shirt, oversized chain, and sunglasses, the rapper's slimmed-down look quickly stole the spotlight. Fat Joe attended Novak Djokovic vs. Cam Norrie match at the US Open.(Instagram/ Fat Joe)

Fat Joe opens up on weight loss

The “Lean Back” hitmaker, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, has been open about his weight loss journey over the years. He credits his transformation to a low-carb diet and the help of Ozempic, a prescription medication originally approved for type 2 diabetes that has gained popularity as a weight-loss aid.

Speaking to Us Weekly in October 2021, Fat Joe said, “We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible…so we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat.”

He also opened up about learning how to eat in moderation.

“Like this morning, I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it and kept it moving,” he explained. “Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But, you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter

At his heaviest, Fat Joe once weighed 470 pounds. Speaking on the 3rd Hour of Today show on April 9, he revealed he has lost about 250 pounds over the past decade.

Fat Joe revealed to Men's Health that he was inspired to begin his weight loss journey after the tragic death of Big Pun, his close friend and collaborator, who died of a heart attack at 28 in 2000.

“I went to his funeral and I felt like Ebenezer Scrooge,” he said. “And I’m looking at his little daughter. She was the same age as my daughter. I said, ‘You gotta lose weight; otherwise you outta here.'"