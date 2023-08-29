Fourth seed Holger Rune crashes out of US Open to Carballes Baena

Danish fourth seed Holger Rune crashed out of the US Open on Monday, losing in four sets to Spanish journeyman Roberto Carballes Baena. Holger Rune, of Denmark,serves to Roberto Carballes Baena, of Spain, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships(AP)

Rune, beaten in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon by Carlos Alcaraz, succumbed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2hr 42min.

Carballes Baena, a clay-court specialist who has never been further than the third round at a Grand Slam tournament, will face either Russia's Aslan Karatsev or the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON