French Open 2023 Highlights, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: History-chasing Djokovic enters 7th Roland Garros final

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Highlights French Open 2023: Chasing history, Novak Djokovic sealed a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 win vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles semi-final of the ongoing French Open, at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros (Paris) on Friday. Showing his aggression right from the start, the Serbian ace cruised to a 6-3 win in the first set. But world no. 1 Alcaraz had other plans and staged a fightback to claim a 7-5 win in the second set. But in the third set, the Spaniard suffered cramps and the world no. 3 cruised to a 6-1 win, followed by another 6-1 victory in the fourth set to secure a berth in the final. This was the duo's first Grand Slam meeting, second overall, and Djokovic will be eyeing history in the final to become the player with most Grand Slam titles (23). Djokovic currently has 22 titles, level with Rafael Nadal. Also, to guarantee pole position in the ATP rankings, Djokovic will need to win the final on Sunday.

