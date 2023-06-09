French Open 2023 Highlights, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: History-chasing Djokovic enters 7th Roland Garros final
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Highlights French Open 2023:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Highlights French Open 2023: Chasing history, Novak Djokovic sealed a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 win vs Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles semi-final of the ongoing French Open, at the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Roland Garros (Paris) on Friday. Showing his aggression right from the start, the Serbian ace cruised to a 6-3 win in the first set. But world no. 1 Alcaraz had other plans and staged a fightback to claim a 7-5 win in the second set. But in the third set, the Spaniard suffered cramps and the world no. 3 cruised to a 6-1 win, followed by another 6-1 victory in the fourth set to secure a berth in the final. This was the duo's first Grand Slam meeting, second overall, and Djokovic will be eyeing history in the final to become the player with most Grand Slam titles (23). Djokovic currently has 22 titles, level with Rafael Nadal. Also, to guarantee pole position in the ATP rankings, Djokovic will need to win the final on Sunday.
Jun 09, 2023 09:57 PM IST
DJOKOVIC WRAPS IT UP!
15-40 as Alcaraz trails. Djokovic serves and it hits the net. Second serve and the Spaniard returns. Exchance of shots and Alcaraz finally hits the net! DJOKOVIC OUTLASTS ALCARAZ!
Alcaraz 1-6 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:56 PM IST
Alcaraz fights back!
Alcaraz wins this game to show that he is still in it! Djokovic will be serving to win this match!
Alcaraz 1-5 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:55 PM IST
Alcaraz shows resilience!
40-15 and Alcaraz serves, it hits the net, fault. Second serve and Djokovic returns on the backhand. Alcaraz can only forehand it out! 40-30!
*Alcaraz 0-5 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:51 PM IST
Brilliant serve!
Brilliant serving as Djokovic gets an ace! A game away from a seventh Roland Garros final!
Alcaraz 0-5 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:49 PM IST
MISSES IT!
30-30 and Djokovic serves. Fault and the second serve. A good return by Alcaraz and Djokovic responds. Alcaraz misses it on the backhand but it was a great move. 30-40!
Alcaraz 0-4 *Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:47 PM IST
The one-way traffic continues!
The one-way traffic continues as Alcaraz seems to have run out of gas! Djokovic wins the fourth game!
Alcaraz 0-4 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:42 PM IST
Djokovic backs up the break!
Djokovic backs up the break with a huge lead in Set 4 as Alcaraz is running out of ideas and looks out of place right now!
Alcaraz 0-3 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:39 PM IST
Djokovic breaks early in Set 4
Djokovic breaks early in Set 4 maintain his lead vs Alcaraz. The Spaniard is right where he wanted!
Alcaraz 0-2 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:36 PM IST
Djokovic leads in Set 4
Advantage for Djokovic as Alcaraz hits the net. Djokovic serves and Alcaraz can only send his backhand to the net.
Alcaraz 0-1 Djokovic
Third set: 1:6
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:21 PM IST
Djokovic takes the third set!
15-40 an Alcaraz serves. A quick rally and his return is accurate for Djokovic to return! 30-40, then a first fault! Second serve and Djokovic returns, its a rally, followed by Alcaraz hitting it outside! Djokovic takes the set!
Alcaraz 1-6 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:19 PM IST
Djokovic keeps his lead!
Alcaraz has run out of steam here as Djokovic serves to keep his lead!
Alcaraz 1-5 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:14 PM IST
Straightforward for Djokovic!
THAT WAS PRETTY STRAIGHTFORWARD AS ALCARAZ FAILS TO WIN A SINGLE POINT AND DOESN'T EVEN TRY! Djokovic leads 4-1 now!
Alcaraz 1-4 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:12 PM IST
Djokovic maintains lead!
Tidy game as Djokovic serves and Alcaraz returns. The Serb responds in style and Alcaraz doesn't react! The cramps are getting to him!
Alcaraz 1-3 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:09 PM IST
Alcaraz fights back!
15-30 as Djokovic's second serve is returned by Alcaraz, and then Djokovic can only hit it out! 30-30!
Alcaraz 1-2 *Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:06 PM IST
Alcaraz forfeits an entire game!
Alcaraz forfeits an entire game due to treatment and Djokovic now leads!
Alcaraz 1-2 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 09:03 PM IST
Djokovic levels!
Djokovic levels to make it 1-1 in Set 3 as Alcaraz wheels away and it looks like cramps. Djokovic comes to check up on him as the Spaniard stretches to relax.
Alcaraz 1-1 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:57 PM IST
What a combination by Alcaraz!
What a combinaton as Alcaraz seals to take a 1-0 lead. Good drop shot and Djokivic is drawn to the net. The Serb sees the return go over him!
Alcaraz 1-0 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:56 PM IST
Good depth by Alcaraz!
30-30, Alcaraz serves. A good rally and Alcaraz shows great depth. Djokovic finally sees his backhand hit the net. 40-30!
*Alcaraz 0-0 Djokovic
Second set: 7-5
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:46 PM IST
Alcaraz wins Set 2!
Djokovic serves and Alcaraz returns. Djokovic can't respond and it goes out! ALCARAZ LEVELS THE MATCH!
Second set: Alcaraz 7-5 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:41 PM IST
Alcaraz screams in celebration!
"VAMOS", screams Alcaraz as he leads 6-5 in the second set. Powerful serve and Djokovic for a moment was unable to handle its velocity and accuracy. Alcaraz finishes it to make it 6-5!
Alcaraz 6-5 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:32 PM IST
Recovery by Djokovic!
Recovery by Djokovic as he showcases some powerful serves. For the final point, Alcaraz runs out of stream as Djokovic comes back from 40-0!
Alcaraz 5-5 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:23 PM IST
Djokovic breaks right away!
SENSATIONAL RETURN AS DJOKOVIC BACKS IT UP WITH A POWERFUL BACKHAND TO BREAK RIGHT AWAY! 5-4!
Alcaraz 5-4 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:19 PM IST
WHAT A SERVE!
WHAT A SERVE BY ALCARAZ AS DJOKOVIC FAILS TO REACT! 30-30!
*Alcaraz 5-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:17 PM IST
ALCARAZ SERVING FOR THE SET!
Alcaraz serves and it a good rally as both players test each other. Monstrous hitting as Djokovic makes Alcaraz create a mistake! 0-15!
*Alcaraz 5-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:16 PM IST
ALCARAZ BREAKS!
ALCARAZ BREAKS TO TAKE A 5-3 LEAD IN THE SECOND SET! THE PRESSURE IS BUILDING AND IT IS VISIBLE BY THE SHOTS BEING PLAYED BY DJOKOVIC! NOW A CHANCE TO SERVE TO LEVEL THE MATCH!
Alcaraz 5-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:15 PM IST
TERRIFIC DEFENCE BY ALCARAZ!
40-40! Djokovic serves, and a quick rally as the Serb is drawn closer to the net and he can only hit it out! TERRIFIC DEFENCE BY ALCARAZ! ADVANTAGE FOR THE SPANIARD!
Alcaraz 4-3 *Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:09 PM IST
ACE!
15-0, trailing, and Djokovic serves. It's an ace as Alcaraz doesn't have time to react! WHAT A SERVE! 15-15!
Alcaraz 4-3 *Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:06 PM IST
Djokovic receiving treatment!
Djokovic is getting treated right now, on his wrist.
Alcaraz 4-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:04 PM IST
TITANIC TUSSLE!
It is 40-15 and Alcaraz serves. A forehand return by Djokovic, but it goes out! Djokovic screams in despair!
Alcaraz 4-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 08:01 PM IST
3-3!
It's 3-3 as Djokovic draws level once again! It is a cat and mouse kind of a set!
Alcaraz 3-3 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:55 PM IST
3-2 for Alcaraz!
It is 3-2 now and Alcaraz knows he can't let the Serb take a lead. If Djokovic gets a lead, then it could be all over for the Spaniard!
Alcaraz 3-2 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:50 PM IST
Djokovic draws level!
Djokovic draws level in the second set and Alcaraz will be aiming to amp up his tempo!
Alcaraz 2-2 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:49 PM IST
GOOD COMBINATION BY DJOKOVIC!
Djokovic serves and draws Alcaraz closer to the net, and the Spaniard returns the favour. Djokvic sends it past him on the return with ease! 15-40!
Second set: Alcaraz 2-1 *Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:46 PM IST
Alcaraz leads!
Alcaraz is leading 2-1 in the second set and Djokovic will be aiming to draw level in the second set.
Alcaraz 2-1 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:36 PM IST
Confident start by Alcaraz in Set 2
CONFIDENT START TO SET 2 BY ALCARAZ AS DJOKOVIC FAILS TO GET A SINGLE POINT! 1-0!
Alcaraz 1-0 Djokovic
First set: 3-6
Jun 09, 2023 07:31 PM IST
Djokovic secures the opening set!
Second set point for Djokovic and he serves! A poor backhand return by Alcaraz as the Serb wraps up the first set in 56 minutes!
Alcaraz 3-6 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:29 PM IST
MAJESTIC BY ALCARAZ!
MAJESTIC BY ALCARAZ AS HE THROWS IN SOME POWERFUL SHOTS! THEN DRAWS DJOKOVIC CLOSER TO THE NET, FOLLOWED BY HITTING IT OVER HIM! 40-30!
Alcaraz 3-5 *Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:27 PM IST
GOOD SERVE BY DJOKOVIC!
15-30 as Djokovic finds a good first serve and Alcaraz manages to return, but only for Djokovic to volley it for a point!
Alcaraz 3-5 *Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:25 PM IST
Alcaraz is now asking questions!
Alcaraz is now asking the questions as he saves the set point and makes it 3-5. Djokovic to serve next!
Alcaraz 3-5 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:16 PM IST
Djokovic maintains lead!
Djokovic seals it to lead and Alcaraz tried to shift momentum but failed! 2-5!
Alcaraz 2-5 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:13 PM IST
Great forehand!
A quick rally as Alcaraz hits a great forehand. It has a sting to it and Djokovic can only it hit it way out of the court! 40-40!
Alcaraz 2-4 *Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:11 PM IST
Second break point for Alcaraz!
ADVANTAGE FOR ALCARAZ! A forehand volley by Djokovic but Alcaraz returns it with much aplomb and the Serb doesn't even have time to react to it!
Alcaraz 2-4 *Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 07:02 PM IST
VOLLEY BY ALCARAZ!
SUPER SERVE BY ALCARAZ AND DJOKOVIC RETURNS! ALCARAZ MANAGES TO RESPOND AND THEN HE VOLLEYS IT FOR A POINT!
Alcaraz 2-4 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:59 PM IST
SUPER RETURN!
SUPER RETURN! Alcaraz serves and a compact return by Djokovic! 15-30!
*Alcaraz 1-4 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:57 PM IST
Djokovic planning his points!
It's 1-4 at the first set as Alcaraz is unable to find a response to Djokovic's barrage of shots. He is being made to chase the ball a lot and Djokovic is tactically planning his points! 1-4!
Alcaraz 1-4 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:51 PM IST
Alcaraz trails!
Djokovic wasn't going to let that point go and is making Alcaraz run around a lot. Wins this with an easy backhand with Alcaraz nowhere!
Alcaraz 1-3 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:49 PM IST
30-30!
WHAT A SHOT OF FITNESS BY DJOKOVIC! ALCARAZ DRAWS DJOKOVIC NEAR THE NET AND THE SERB RETURNS IT! ALCARAZ IS ALSO DRAWN NEAR AND DJOKOVIC RETURNS AND KEEPS AT IT! ALCARAZ FINALLY HITS IT OUTSIDE! 30-30!
*Alcaraz 1-2 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:45 PM IST
Djokovic takes the lead again!
It is 1-1 in the first set, and Djokovic is playing like a chess player, 30-30. It is 30-40 and then a short rally where Djokovic makes Alcaraz run around and finally wraps it up!
Alcaraz 1-2 Djokovic
Jun 09, 2023 06:40 PM IST
Djokovic makes it 1-0!
With it at 15-40, Djokovic looks like he is a man on a mission and takes a 1-0 lead in this set.
Jun 09, 2023 06:36 PM IST
Sensational!
Djokovic serves and a quick rally. Then Alacaraz draws Djokovic to the net and then backhands it past him to make it 15-40.
Jun 09, 2023 06:34 PM IST
The action begins!
Djokovic serves to get the match underway and after a quick rally wins the first point, 15-0!
Jun 09, 2023 06:29 PM IST
Both players are warming up!
Both players are in the court and playing rallies as they warm up.
Jun 09, 2023 06:18 PM IST
A blockbuster!
The match will begin in few minutes! Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a thrilling semi-final clash between world no. 1 Alcaraz and history-chasing Djokovic.
Jun 09, 2023 06:02 PM IST
Alcaraz Grand Slam record
Alcaraz has won the US Open 2022 and has a 24-7 (77 percent) win-loss record at the majors.
Jun 09, 2023 05:51 PM IST
25 minutes to go!
More 25 minutes to go as Alcaraz will take on Djokovic in the semi-final!
Jun 09, 2023 05:38 PM IST
Women's singles semi-finals
On Thursday, Muchova was the first one to book a berth in the women's singles final with a hard-fought win vs Sabalenka, 7(7)-6(5) 6(5)-7(7) 7-5. Meanwhile, Swiatek defeated Haddad Maia in the other semi-final, winning 6-2 7(9)-6(7).
Jun 09, 2023 05:27 PM IST
What did the coach of Alcaraz say?
Carlos Ferrero, coach of Alcaraz, said, "Pressure is going to be there always. I think people expect a lot of things from a lot of players, so I think we try to go our way, you know, believe in ourselves. I think of course he won a Grand Slam already, 19 years old, now 20, is gonna help him to believe that he can make it again. I think it's all help, not more pressure."
Jun 09, 2023 05:14 PM IST
Alcaraz on following Djokovic, Nadal and Federer
"There are people who say that I have blows [shots] from Rafa, shots from Djokovic, shots from Federer because, in the end, it is what they have been used to seeing for 20 years, right? But I do not define myself or have not sought to have anyone's shots, but I'm simply 100% Alcaraz and that is what I like to think – that I am percent," he said.
Jun 09, 2023 04:58 PM IST
Semi-final 2
Casper Ruud will face Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final.
Jun 09, 2023 04:46 PM IST
Djokovic to be feared
The Serb lost his world no. 1 rank due to his unvaccinated status, and has won the last two Grand Slams he entered and has seven titles since last May too!
Jun 09, 2023 04:32 PM IST
Alcaraz with an edge!
Alcaraz mimght have an edge as he's 25-2 on clay in 2023, while Djokovic is 10-3.
Jun 09, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Crazy stat
Alcaraz has won seven of his last eight matches vs top five players and is now up against Djokovic. He defeated no. 5 Tsitsipas at the quarter-finals, which made hit his seventh win in his last eight games vs top five platers.
Jun 09, 2023 04:11 PM IST
History-chasing Djokovic
Djokovic is in his 12th French Open semi-final with a 6-5 record and is also trying to reach his seventh final. He is also chasing a historic record 23rd Grand Slam title. Winning the French Open would make him the first man to win each Grand Slam at least three times. Serena Williams, Margaret Court and Steffi Graf have achieved such a feat in women's tennis.
Jun 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST
What did Alcaraz have to say?
Ahead of the match, the Spaniard said, "Since last year I really wanted to play again against Novak. We are both playing a great level. It's his 45th semi-final of a Grand Slam; this is going be my second. I would say his experience is better, but I'm not going to think about that."
Jun 09, 2023 03:49 PM IST
Djokovic on Alcaraz
Ahead of the match, Djokovic compared Alcaraz to Nadal. he said, "He carries himself very well. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand."
Jun 09, 2023 03:40 PM IST
Head-to-head
Alcaraz leads 1-0 vs Djokovic in head-to-head, having won last year's Madrid Open semi-final.
Jun 09, 2023 03:38 PM IST
Djokovic's campaign
The Serbian ace defeated Kovacevic (6-3 6-2 7(7)-6(1)) and Fucsovics (7(7)-6(2) 6-0 6-3) in the first and second rounds respectively. Then in the third round, Djokovic beat Davidovich Fokina 7(7)-6(4) 7(7)-6(5) 6-2, followed by a 6-3 6-2 6-22 victory vs Varillas in the fourth round. In his quarter-final match vs Khachanov, Djokovic staged a comeback to win 4-6 7(7)-6(0) 6-2 6-4.
Jun 09, 2023 03:34 PM IST
Road to semi-final for Alcaraz
Alcaraz began his French Open 2023 campaign with a 6-0 6-2 7-5 win vs Cobolli in the first round, followed by a 6-1 3-6 6-1 6-2 second round victory vs Daniel. Then in the third round, he eased past Shapovalov with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 win, and then defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round. To book his berth in the semis, Alcaraz clinched a 6-2 6-1 7(7)-6(5) win vs Tsitsipas in the quarter-final.
Jun 09, 2023 03:24 PM IST
Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's French Open men's singles semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Stay tuned folks!