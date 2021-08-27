Home / Sports / Tennis / India's singles challenge ends in US Open qualifiers
File image of Prajnesh Gunneswaran.(Twitter)
File image of Prajnesh Gunneswaran.(Twitter)
tennis

India's singles challenge ends in US Open qualifiers

The world no.156 Indian, who was looking to make his second appearance in the US Open main draws, went down 3-6 4-6 to Eubanks, ranked 216th, in a 50-minute showdown on Thursday night.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 10:53 AM IST

India's singles challenge came to an end at the US Open qualifiers after Prajnesh Gunneswaran was handed a straight-set defeat by American Christopher Eubanks in the second round here.

The world no.156 Indian, who was looking to make his second appearance in the US Open main draws, went down 3-6 4-6 to Eubanks, ranked 216th, in a 50-minute showdown on Thursday night.

The 31-year-old Gunneswaran had qualified for the main draw in 2019, when he had lost to Russia's Danil Medvedev in the opening round.

The two other Indian players in fray in the men's singles qualifiers, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, made opening-round exits earlier in the week.

Nagal lost 5-7 6-4 3-6 to Argentina's Juan Pablo Ficovich while Ramkumar frittered away a one-set advantage to lose 6-4 6-7 (1) 4-6 to Russia's Evgeny Donskoy.

Ankita Raina was also ousted from the tournament after losing her first round match in women's singles qualifiers 3-6 6-2 4-6 to American Jamie Loeb.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us open
Close
MOST READ
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.