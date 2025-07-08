Jannik Sinner casts doubt on Wimbledon quarterfinal participation after 'unfortunate' fall; MRI scan likely

Italian star Jannik Sinner advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Monday after his fourth-round opponent Grigor Dimitrov retired due to a pectoral injury—despite the Bulgarian leading by two sets. However, Sinner himself raised concerns after suffering a right elbow injury earlier in the match. Italy's Jannik Sinner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury during his round of 16 match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov(REUTERS)

During the opening stages, Sinner took a fall on the grass and landed awkwardly on his right arm. Although he sought medical attention, the discomfort persisted, especially while serving and hitting forehands.

“It was a quite unfortunate fall,” Sinner said post-match. “I checked the videos a little bit, and it didn’t seem like a tough one, but I still felt it quite a lot, especially on the serve and forehand. So let’s see. Tomorrow we are going to check to see how it is.”

Having recently parted ways with his personal physiotherapist and trainer, Sinner is now working with ATP Tour physios.

“Here they have good ATP physios in any case,” he added. “The doctor’s good. As I said, we’ll do an MRI tomorrow to see if there’s something serious, and then we’ll try to adjust it.”

Sinner is scheduled to face World No. 10 Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals. Despite the injury, the Italian is hopeful of playing. This will be their seventh meeting, with Sinner leading the head-to-head 5–1, including a straight-sets win at this year’s Australian Open. He has won the last 12 sets against the American.

“Let’s see what’s coming, but it’s going to be a problem in two days, no?” Sinner said. “Now I have to focus on other stuff first and hopefully be 100 percent.”

Sinner praises Dimitrov's effort despite injury

Despite the unfortunate end, Sinner had high praise for Dimitrov’s performance during the match.

“He served incredibly well. Very precise, also very fast. Changed up the game very, very well,” Sinner said. “It was a bit breezy, and he used the wind in the best possible way. He prepared the match very well, and executed even better. He was playing some great tennis. I think he’s showing his potential. It’s very unfortunate. I wish him a speedy recovery.”