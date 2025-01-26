Jannik Sinner cruises to second-successive Australian Open title with straight-set win over Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner clinched his second-straight Australian Open men's singles title on Sunday, beating Germany's Alexander Zverev in straight sets. Sinner registered a commanding 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 win in the final; it was his third Grand Slam title and second in succession, following his US Open victory last year. The 23-year-old also became the first Italian to win three Grand Slams. Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates after defeating Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at the Australian Open(AP)

At 23, Sinner is the youngest man to leave Melbourne Park with the trophy two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93.

Sinner was dominant from the word go, breaking Zverev’s serve in the eighth game of the opening set and closing it out emphatically with an ace. The second set was a tightly contested affair, with both players holding serve before Sinner edged ahead in a tense tiebreaker. His dominance continued in the final set, as Sinner didn't face a single break point before winning on his serve, closing out the match without much discomfort.

Sinner rose to No. 1 last June, remaining there for every week since, and the gap between him and No. 2-ranked Zverev was pronounced as can be in Rod Laver Arena. This was the first Australian Open final between the men at No. 1 and No. 2 since 2019, when No. 1 Novak Djokovic defeated No. 2 Rafael Nadal — also in straight sets.

Sinner’s rise to prominence has been remarkable, particularly given the cloud of uncertainty he navigated last year during a doping case in which he was ultimately exonerated. With victory, Sinner joined an elite club, replicating Rafael Nadal’s feat of winning back-to-back titles at the same Grand Slam following a maiden major victory.

While Sinner became the eighth man in the Open era (which began in 1968) to start his career 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, Zverev is the seventh to be 0-3, adding this loss to those at the 2020 U.S. Open and the 2024 French Open.

Those earlier setbacks both came in five sets. On Sunday, however, the gap was evident.