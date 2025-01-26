Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 final Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Jannik Sinner is all set to defend his Australian Open crowd on Sunday when he takes on No. 2 seed Alexander Zverev in the final at the Melbourne Park. This is Sinner's third Grand Slam final in his career, and he aims to improve to 3-0 in major summit clashes. Zverev, on the other hand, aims for his maiden Slam on his third attempt in a major final. He had previously reached the US Open final in 2020 and in Roland Garros in 2024. A combination picture shows Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Jannik Sinner ahead of the Australian Open final(REUTERS)

Sinner is currently on a 20-match winning streak and has not lost a Slam match on hardcourt since September 2023, accounting for 18 straight wins. But the last man to beat the Italian in a hardcourt major was Zverev, in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open. The German, who has won 16 of his past 17 matches, also enjoys a 4-2 lead in the head-to-head tie against Sinner. Although it was the 23-year-old who won their last encounter on the tour, on the fast hardcourts of Cincinnati last year.

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 final: Live telecast and streaming details:

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match will take place on Sunday (January 26).

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match take place?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match will take place at the Rod Laver Arena, in Melbourne.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match begin?

The Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Where to watch live telecast of the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match in India?

For fans based in India, the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match will be available for live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match in India?

In India, the Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2025 final match will be available for live streaming via SonyLiv and JioTV.