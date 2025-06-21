Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori confesses to cheating on his wife, caught red-handed in scandalous affair with model

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori is currently caught up in a messy scandal. It is not about his tennis, and it is worse than that! The world No. 61 player is alleged to have had years-long affair with model Azuki Oguchi, according to Japanese media reports. Japan's Kei Nishikori issued a public apology to his wife.(AP)

Since then Nishikori has also issued a public apology, which has also surprised everyone, as its a personal issue. He said, “I deeply apologise for causing discomfort to everyone who supports me; tennis fans, tennis associations, sponsors, and other related parties, and for their concern and inconvenience due to my dishonest behavior.”

“In addition, I deeply regret that I made my wife, children, and each ‘parent’ feel hurt.

“From now on, in order to fulfill my life as a responsible member of society, I will solely focus on tennis competitions and produce results. We will do our best to regain your trust”, he added.

Nishikori had also recently pulled out of Wimbledon, and it happened in the same time as his affair came into the spotlight.

He married his longtime partner, Mai Yamauchi, in December 2020, and the pair have been together since 2015. They also have two children.

According to reports, he began Azuki in 2022, they allegedly first met in Hawaii, where he became close to her. Then on June 11, 2025, he was reporteldy spotted visiting her apartment.

Nishikori is a former world No. 4, and also beat Rafael Nadal to win bronze at the 2016 Olympics. He is also a one-time US Open finalist, reaching the summit clash in 2014. He is the only Japaese man in the Open Era to have been ranked in the top-five in singles. He has won 12 ATP Tour titles, and became the first man from Asia to qualify for the ATP Finals, reaching the semis in 2014 and 2016.