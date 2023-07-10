Home / Sports / Tennis / Manas Dhamne moves into second round of boys' singles at Wimbledon 2023

PTI |
Jul 10, 2023 12:02 AM IST

This is the second junior Grand Slam appearance of the season for Dhamne, who had competed at the Australian Open where he had retired in the second round.

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne moved into the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over 47th ranked 16-year-old from Australia Hayden Jones here on Sunday.

Manas Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes(Indian Tennis Daily)
Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and world number two Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.

Dhamne, who trains at Piatti Tennis Centre in Italy, had earlier beaten Vuk Radjenovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of qualifying before overcoming a tough three-setter against Atakan Karahan of Turkey, the 10th seed.

Dhamne committed fewer unforced errors -- 17 to his opponent's 34 -- and won 88 per cent of his points on first serve to defeat his higher-ranked Australian opponent with ease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
