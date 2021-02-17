Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
For the 225th time in his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal grabbed a two-set lead in a Grand Slam match. For only the second time, he blew that big edge and lost.
A couple of uncharacteristically sloppy overheads and a framed backhand in a third-set tiebreaker began Nadal’s undoing, and his bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship eventually ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals Wednesday with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
At his put-the-ball-where-he-wants-it best in the early going, Nadal went ahead rather easily, winning 27 consecutive points on his serve in one stretch and running his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35, one shy of Roger Federer’s record for the professional era.
Nadal and Federer are currently tied at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other man in the history of tennis.
But Tsitsipas never wavered and that surprisingly poor tiebreaker by the 34-year-old Nadal – thinking too far ahead, perhaps? -- helped hand over the third set and begin the epic comeback.
The only other occasion in which Nadal went from a two-set edge to a defeat in a Slam came at the 2015 U.S. Open against Fabio Fognini (who lost to Nadal in the fourth round at Melbourne Park this year).
So now, instead of Nadal attempting to continue his pursuit of Federer, it will be Tsitsipas – a 22-year-old from Greece with a flashy game – who will meet 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals Friday.
Neither Tsitsipas nor Medvedev has won a Grand Slam tournament.
In the other men’s semifinal, 17-time major champion and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will face 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who is making his Grand Slam debut.
The women’s semifinals Thursday (Wednesday night EST) are Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka, and Jennifer Brady vs. Karolina Muchova.
Nadal came into this year’s first major with doubts about his back, citing that as his reason for pulling out of the ATP Cup team competition that preceded the Australian Open and saying the problem prevented him from practicing properly for about three weeks.
But he hadn’t ceded a set at Melbourne Park through four matches; he won all 21 sets he played at last year’s French Open, where he picked up his 20th Slam trophy to pull even with Federer (Williams has 23, Margaret Court 24).
Federer hasn’t competed in more than a year after two knee operations.
With squawking seagulls providing an odd nighttime soundtrack at Rod Laver Arena — but no spectators, because they've been banned during a local COVID-19 lockdown, and won't return until Thursday — Nadal always had an answer for anything Tsitsipas tried at the outset.
Rush the net? Here comes an angled passing shot. Hang out at the baseline? Good luck trying to outslug Nadal from there.
It looked like it could be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Australia, when Nadal overwhelmed Tsitsipas and allowed him to win just six games.
But this time, Tsitsipas came in after three full days off, because the man he was supposed to face in the fourth round, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini, withdrew with an abdominal injury.
That — and a 12-year age difference — might have contributed to Tsitsipas’ being fresher in the late going as they played beyond four hours. Tsitsipas, who's been pegged as a future star for years, nearly pulled off this sort of shocker against Djokovic in the French Open semifinals in October, going from two sets down to forcing a fifth.
Tsitsipas couldn't seal the deal back then.
He did against Nadal.
Tsitsipas moved out front at 6-5 in the fifth by breaking at love as Nadal flubbed a series of shots, then served out the victory by converting his third match point with a backhand winner.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova
- Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not normal': Djokovic raises the quarantine-injury connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, advances to semifinal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas
- Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Karatsev downs Dimitrov to enter semis on slam debut
- The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia become the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox