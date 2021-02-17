IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open

Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST

For the 225th time in his illustrious career, Rafael Nadal grabbed a two-set lead in a Grand Slam match. For only the second time, he blew that big edge and lost.

A couple of uncharacteristically sloppy overheads and a framed backhand in a third-set tiebreaker began Nadal’s undoing, and his bid for a men’s-record 21st major championship eventually ended in the Australian Open quarterfinals Wednesday with 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-5 loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

At his put-the-ball-where-he-wants-it best in the early going, Nadal went ahead rather easily, winning 27 consecutive points on his serve in one stretch and running his streak of consecutive sets won at major tournaments to 35, one shy of Roger Federer’s record for the professional era.

Nadal and Federer are currently tied at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other man in the history of tennis.

But Tsitsipas never wavered and that surprisingly poor tiebreaker by the 34-year-old Nadal – thinking too far ahead, perhaps? -- helped hand over the third set and begin the epic comeback.

The only other occasion in which Nadal went from a two-set edge to a defeat in a Slam came at the 2015 U.S. Open against Fabio Fognini (who lost to Nadal in the fourth round at Melbourne Park this year).

So now, instead of Nadal attempting to continue his pursuit of Federer, it will be Tsitsipas – a 22-year-old from Greece with a flashy game – who will meet 2019 U.S. Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals Friday.

Neither Tsitsipas nor Medvedev has won a Grand Slam tournament.

In the other men’s semifinal, 17-time major champion and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will face 114th-ranked qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who is making his Grand Slam debut.

The women’s semifinals Thursday (Wednesday night EST) are Serena Williams vs. Naomi Osaka, and Jennifer Brady vs. Karolina Muchova.

Nadal came into this year’s first major with doubts about his back, citing that as his reason for pulling out of the ATP Cup team competition that preceded the Australian Open and saying the problem prevented him from practicing properly for about three weeks.

But he hadn’t ceded a set at Melbourne Park through four matches; he won all 21 sets he played at last year’s French Open, where he picked up his 20th Slam trophy to pull even with Federer (Williams has 23, Margaret Court 24).

Federer hasn’t competed in more than a year after two knee operations.

With squawking seagulls providing an odd nighttime soundtrack at Rod Laver Arena — but no spectators, because they've been banned during a local COVID-19 lockdown, and won't return until Thursday — Nadal always had an answer for anything Tsitsipas tried at the outset.

Rush the net? Here comes an angled passing shot. Hang out at the baseline? Good luck trying to outslug Nadal from there.

It looked like it could be a repeat of their 2019 semifinal in Australia, when Nadal overwhelmed Tsitsipas and allowed him to win just six games.

But this time, Tsitsipas came in after three full days off, because the man he was supposed to face in the fourth round, No. 9 Matteo Berrettini, withdrew with an abdominal injury.

That — and a 12-year age difference — might have contributed to Tsitsipas’ being fresher in the late going as they played beyond four hours. Tsitsipas, who's been pegged as a future star for years, nearly pulled off this sort of shocker against Djokovic in the French Open semifinals in October, going from two sets down to forcing a fifth.

Tsitsipas couldn't seal the deal back then.

He did against Nadal.

Tsitsipas moved out front at 6-5 in the fifth by breaking at love as Nadal flubbed a series of shots, then served out the victory by converting his third match point with a backhand winner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal stefanos tsitsipas
Close
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning his quarter-final match(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal loses to Tsitsipas in 5 sets at Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Nadal was overhauled 3-6 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 7-5 by the Greek in the evening clash at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action (REUTERS)
tennis

Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The American, who later wrote an apology letter to Osaka, is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and said she was looking forward to facing the Japanese third seed again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action (REUTERS)
Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action (REUTERS)
tennis

Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The top-ranked men's player would not be the only one in the tennis circuit who would not have previously heard of the 114th-ranked Russian Aslan Karatsev, 27, before 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open(AP)
Rafael Nadal reacts after winning a point against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:14 PM IST
The 20-time Grand Slam champion flubbed two overheads in the tiebreaker and also framed a backhand. Nadal pushed another backhand long on the last point of that set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST
It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aslan Karatsev of Russia celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)
Aslan Karatsev of Russia celebrates after winning a point. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Brady of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula(REUTERS)
Jennifer Brady of the US in action during her quarter-final match against Jessica Pegula(REUTERS)
tennis

Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Brady was a picture of anguish early in the clash on a stifling day at Rod Laver Arena but gradually dialled in her power game before crushing Pegula in the final set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashleigh Barty. (Australian Open)
Ashleigh Barty. (Australian Open)
tennis

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova

AP, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:11 AM IST
  • Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
tennis

'Not normal': Djokovic raises the quarantine-injury connection

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:36 PM IST
On the other half of the draw, Rafael Nadal's own bad back is improving, at least, as he heads into his quarterfinal against a man whose fourth-round foe pulled out of the Grand Slam tournament because of his own abdominal injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
tennis

Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:05 PM IST
The Romanian world number two went out in straight sets at the hands of 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday after her serve let her down at a couple of pivotal moments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action in his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action in his quarter-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, advances to semifinal

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST
The top-ranked Novac Djokovic has never lost at Melbourne Park after making it to the last four.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov receives medical attention during his quarter-final match against Russia's Aslan Karatsev.(REUTERS)
tennis

Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The 18th seed, who had raced through the first four rounds in Melbourne without dropping a set, took a medical timeout after losing the third set but it did little to improve the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
Serena Williams during her quarterfinal match against Romania's Simona Halep(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Williams claimed the last five games and beat No. 2 seed Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals despite 33 unforced errors. She set up a showdown with Naomi Osaka for a spot in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action during his quarter final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 16, 2021 Russia's Aslan Karatsev in action during his quarter final match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Karatsev downs Dimitrov to enter semis on slam debut

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia become the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP