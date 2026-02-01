Old order vs new: How Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz’s contrasting weapons shape the Australian Open final

From being an afterthought in a tournament he has won a record 10 times, Novak Djokovic needed just one match to force his way back into the conversation. Suddenly, the prospect of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, and his first in more than a year, feels very real again at the Australian Open.

The rise of the men’s tennis New World Order, with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz sharing the last eight majors between them, had pushed Djokovic’s pursuit of surpassing Margaret Court’s all-time record into the background. So much so that the Serb was being quietly written off. Until Friday night.

Under the lights on Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic produced another masterclass, ending two-time defending champion Sinner’s reign in the semifinal to reach his first Grand Slam final since Wimbledon 2025.

At 38, Djokovic will now chase a record-extending 11th Australian Open title, and a place in history as the oldest men’s singles Grand Slam champion of the Open Era.

Standing in his way is an in-form Carlos Alcaraz, 16 years his junior, who has reached his maiden Australian Open final and is eyeing the chance to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam.

“History is on the line for both of us every time we play,” Djokovic said of his rivalry with Alcaraz. “A Grand Slam final has a lot at stake, but it’s no different from any other big match I play.”

Alcaraz has been on a relentless run over the last 18 months, adding two Grand Slam titles and reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking. Any doubts about how he would cope without long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero have been emphatically answered in Melbourne. His best tennis surfaced in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev, where he battled through physical issues to win a five-set epic lasting over five hours — the longest match of this year’s tournament.

One of the key upgrades in Alcaraz’s game has been his remodelled, Djokovic-like serve. If he lands a high percentage of first serves, he could blunt even the greatest returner the sport has known.

The 22-year-old also knows how to beat Djokovic. He won their most recent meeting, the US Open semifinal last year — in straight sets, and had earlier done the same in the 2024 Wimbledon final. That history will only reinforce his belief, while also reminding him of one thing: avoid dragging Djokovic into a five-set battle.

Not because Djokovic is fresher, though he has spent nearly four fewer hours on court, but because the Serb thrives when physical duels morph into mental wars on the biggest stages.

For Alcaraz, variety will be crucial. Mixing pace, height and angles to disrupt Djokovic’s rhythm, something Sinner failed to do consistently, and using his athleticism to stretch rallies could tilt the balance.

Yet Djokovic knows how to blunt Alcaraz’s creativity. He has beaten the Spaniard five times in nine meetings, including their 2025 quarterfinal clash in Melbourne. On that occasion, Alcaraz’s drop shots earned him the opening set as Djokovic struggled with movement. The response was ruthless: Djokovic flattened his groundstrokes, hit deeper to take time away, minimised rally length and raised his aggression in the clutch moments to close out the match in four.

To repeat that against Alcaraz, Djokovic must sustain that aggression throughout, not retreat into the passive stretches that surfaced earlier in the tournament.

What won’t work is simply trying to outhit Alcaraz, as he did against Sinner. Against the world No. 1, Djokovic will need to outlast him, especially under pressure. That’s where the contest could turn. Alcaraz has been ice-cold on serve in tight moments, winning a tournament-high 76% of points at 30-30 and deuce en route to the semifinals. Djokovic, meanwhile, has been nearly as reliable, winning close to 70%, the best figure in the draw.

Who wins the Australian Open final? On form alone, Alcaraz looks primed. He is world No. 1 and chasing history. But this is Djokovic. In Melbourne. In a final.

Verdict: Djokovic in four sets.