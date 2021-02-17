Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka have long moved on from their tempestuous 2018 U.S. Open title match but that will do nothing to dampen the suspense ahead of their blockbuster Australian Open semi-final on Thursday.
Williams was handed three code violations, the last of which resulted in a game penalty, in a straight sets defeat to Osaka, who was booed throughout the final game and trophy ceremony by an angry Flushing Meadows crowd.
The American, who later wrote an apology letter to Osaka, is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and said she was looking forward to facing the Japanese third seed again.
"Well, I think we both have had closure, and we have reached out to each other. I have definitely reached out," the 39-year-old said.
"I think she's a great competitor and a cool cat."
World number three Osaka has won three Grand Slams and last year surpassed her childhood idol Williams as the world's highest paid female athlete, according to Forbes.
The 23-year-old has won two of her three previous Tour encounters with Williams, although the American triumphed the last time they met in a WTA event in Toronto in 2019.
When asked if she would be watching film of Williams to prepare herself for the match, Osaka said she never stops watching her.
"For me, I grew up watching Serena... It's just more of a habit than anything," she added. "But I feel like everyone in the tournament watches her."
In the other semi-final, surprise package Karolina Muchova will take on U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady, with both players looking to earn a spot in their maiden major final.
"I think I will have to bring my A-game to play with (Brady) because she is playing amazing matches," said Muchova, who has won all eight of her eight matches this season. "I will try to play my best."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka the next hurdle in Serena's quest for 24th Slam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qualifier Karatsev's dream run faces Djokovic barrier
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam set streak ends at 35
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Aslan Karatsev's astonishing breakthrough in debut Grand Slam
- The 27-year-old defeated 18th seed Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals, a third straight victory against a seeded player at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brady goes from hard quarantine to Australian Open semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty upset in Australian quarterfinals by Muchova
- Karolina Muchova staged a stunning comeback Thursday to upset World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not normal': Djokovic raises the quarantine-injury connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Halep looking to be a little less negative after Melbourne exit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev, advances to semifinal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back spasm to blame for Australian Open exit: Dimitrov
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Serena Williams beats Simona Halep, progresses to semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Eyeing 21st major, Nadal meets Tsitsipas
- Nadal is 6-1 against the 22-year-old Tsitsipas, including a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win in the 2019 semifinals at Melbourne Park.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Karatsev downs Dimitrov to enter semis on slam debut
- The 114th-ranked qualifier from Russia become the first man in the professional era to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Osaka advances to Australian Open semis after beating Hsieh
- Osaka overpowered Hsieh Su-Wei 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday to reach the semifinals, and will meet the winner of the quarterfinal match between Williams and No. 2-seeded Simona Halep.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox