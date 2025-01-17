‘Playing Olympics doubles… I tried to…’: Carlos Alcaraz drops staggering statement on Rafael Nadal’s retirement

Tennis fans saw two massive retirements last year, as legends Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray’s careers came to an end. Murray retired after the Paris Olympics, and is currently working with Novak Djokovic as coach. Meanwhile, Nadal had his farewell in November at the Davis Cup finals. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session.(PTI)

Carlos Alcaraz, who partnered Nadal in doubles in Paris 2024, had a rich tribute for the record 14-time French Open winner. Speaking to ESPN, he said, “It was a privilege for me, sharing the last moments of Rafa’s career. Playing Olympics doubles with him. It was a masterclass for me.”

“I tried to learn and enjoy every single second I was alongside him at the Olympic Games. Sharing off the court moments, talking with him about tennis. About life. I tried to take some advice and lessons I could learn from that moment.

“Obviously the Davis Cup, his last moment on court, it was special. It was special for me. It was special for everyone.

“Someone like Rafa retired from tennis. It was difficult to accept that my idol is not gonna play professional matches again. At the same time, I tried to enjoy that moment,” he added.

Alcaraz is currently in action in Melbourne, and his opponent for the fourth round is not confirmed yet.

Nadal was ranked world No. 1 in singles for 209 weeks, and finished as year-end No. 1 five times. During his glittering career, he clinched 22 Grand Slam singles titles, and an Olympic gold medal. His 81 consecutive wins on clay is the longest single-surface win streak in the Open Era.

Nadal’s retirement sees only Djokovic left in the Big Three, which also had Roger Federer. Nadal faced Djokovic 60 times, more than any other pair in the Open Era. The Spaniard leads 11-7 at Grand Slams and trails 29-31 overall. Meanwhile, he took on Federer 40 times, and leads 24-16 overall and 10-4 in Grand Slam matches.