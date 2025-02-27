Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rafael Nadal keeps a close watch on India's 15-year-old prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 27, 2025 11:01 AM IST

Rafael Nadal was pictured watching Indian youth tennis sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi's training session in his academy in Mallorca.

Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi is one of the most promising prospects in Indian tennis and she continued her journey upwards in the professional world of tennis as she began her training at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Manacor, Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal watches on as 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi of India practices at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca.(Rafael Nadal Academy)
Rafael Nadal watches on as 15-year-old Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi of India practices at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca.(Rafael Nadal Academy)

If fans wanted any indication of how highly coaches and developmental staff regard the 15-year-old prodigy at the academy, the great Rafael Nadal himself was present and spotted attending one of her sessions at the grounds of his academy.

On Instagram, the Academy’s official account posted a series of photos of Nadal watching on in one of Maaya’s sessions, captioning the post "A very special spectator. @rafaelnadal didn’t miss any detail of the training of @maayarajesh.09, who with only 15 years old reached last month the semifinals of a WTA tournament.” Nadal can be seen standing with some others and watching with full intensity.

Maaya, who hails from Coimbatore, was granted a qualifying wildcard spot for the WTA 125 event hosted at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai earlier this month. It was a dream run through qualification rounds and into the semifinals of the main draw for the youngster, who showed off all her promise in her best result at any of her five professional events so far.

Nadal’s own personal handle reacted to the Instagram post with an eyes emoji, signalling his own interest in the Indian player. Nadal retired from tennis at the Davis Cup late last year, bringing an end to his long and fabled career. The Spaniard will focus on time with his family at his home in Mallorca, where he will also be able to commit more time to younger players at his Academy.

Nadal's comment
Nadal's comment

Maaya, meanwhile, is set to spend a year at the Rafa Nadal Academy, having received a 100% scholarship which indicates the belief in her game. Although she lost in the semifinal at the CCI to Swiss player and eventual champion Jil Teichmann, Maaya was credited for a strong showing against a top-100 player.

Maaya is set to make her bow at grand slam events in the junior draws over the coming year, and is looking forward to the challenge of full professional tennis as well. She spoke to wtatennis.com about her short-term goals in an interview: “To do well in the junior Slams -- I'll be playing the main draws for the first time. But since I'll be Top 700 [after Mumbai] I'll have to play some women's ITFs too. I'm making the transition [from juniors] a bit quicker than I thought.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On