Rafael Nadal makes staggering Carlos Alcaraz prediction, makes Jannik Sinner comparison

Carlos Alaraz just turned 21-years-old in May and he is already a four-time Grand Slam champion, the latest being his Wimbledon 2024 triumph over Novak Djokovic in the final. It was a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz reigned supreme. Rafael Nadal compared Carlos Alcaraz to Jannik Sinner.

Speaking to Punto de Break, Rafael Nadal was filled with praises for Alcaraz and made a huge prediction for his fellow countryman.

"My impression is that we are talking about a player who is going to be one of the best in history. That is my feeling. He is a player with enormous potential. Life can change quickly, that is the truth. You never know what can happen in the future, but today, if we have to predict what will happen in his career, we predict amazing things," he said.

Nadal also feels that other Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz doesn't really have any competitor from his generation. "His level of tennis is very high. If he can stay away from injuries, of course Sinner will be there, but today I see him with Sinner above the rest without a doubt. I don’t see many players who can stop him on the Tour and the best thing about him today is that in every tournament he plays, no matter what surface, he is going to be the favorite. No player was the favorite before every tournament and today I feel that he has that aura, that feeling. That is a great advantage because I think he feels that if he plays at his level it is difficult for anyone to beat him," he said.

Alcaraz won the US Open in 2021, becoming a Grand Slam champion at the age of 19 and got his second slam at Wimbledon last year. Then he won the French Open this year, followed by Wimbledon.