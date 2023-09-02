Rafael Nadal return date addressed as blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz 'dream' shared

When Rafael Nadal had made the emotional statement on 2024 likely to be his final year on tour, moments after he withdrew from the French Open earlier this May, the Spaniard had shared a few of his plans and desires. The 37-year-old, who a month later underwent a hip surgery owing to an injury that kept him on the sidelines since his early Australian Open exit in January, had set his return date as November this year following which Carlos Alcaraz made a blockbuster offer to the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Carlos Alcaraz has never teamed up with Rafael Nadal for any tennis event in his career

On Saturday, less than three months from Nadal's desired date of return, compatriot and former tennis player, David Ferrer, who is also the captain of the Span Davis Cup team, addressed the topic while also teasing Alcaraz's offer.

Speaking to Marca, Ferrer said: "I don't see far away" and hence doesn't rule out the possibility of Nadal's return. "I wish he could be with us,” said the former tennis player from Jávea, “I don't see it as a utopia.”

Ferrer also admitted that he yearns to see Nadal pairing up with two-time major winner Alcaraz in Davis Cup Finals if Spain manage to reach that stage.

"I can't say much more, but I hope he can be with us in November, now he has taken a vacation and is doing his things," he said. "My dream is to join Rafa and Carlos in the Davis Cup team."

Following a sensational win in the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz, in conversation with El Partidazo de Cope, had revealed that he is dreams to play doubles with Nadal in Olympics where the tennis events will be held at Roland Garros, where the legend has won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams.

"It would be a dream to live the experience of playing doubles with your idol," Alcaraz had said. "Let's see how he's doing and how he's going, you know, in this year. Hopefully, he's going great but for me, it could be a dream to play doubles with him."

Alcaraz has never before teamed up with Nadal for any tennis event in his career, although the two have faced each other on the ATP tour with the latter winning two of the three matches before the 20-year-old stunned him at 2022 Madrid Open quarters. The two also share a great bond with Alcaraz revealing last month how a message from Nadal moments before Wimbledon final inspired him to beat Djokovic in the five-set thriller.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON