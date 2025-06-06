Resolute Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s French Open dominance

Mumbai: An Aryna Sabalenka match often sees her engage in constant animated chatter with her player box. Thursday was no different. From being a point away from leading 5-1, she was trailing 5-4 against Iga Swiatek. Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka managed to get the better of Iga Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 in the French Open semi-final on Thursday. (AFP)

The complaints grew longer. But then she started to chatter to herself. “Come on, fight,” she said. Time and again.

And she did.

The French Open semi-final was pegged as a delicious encounter between world No.1 Sabalenka and the three-time defending champion Swiatek. Between them, they had won seven of the last 12 Grand Slams and were two of the most dominant players in this era of women’s tennis. This was the final before the final. Both had something to prove.

But under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier in rainy Paris, Sabalenka managed to get the better of Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0.

“It feels incredible but the job is not done yet. I’m just thrilled with the performance today with this win,” Sabalenka said in her post-match interview on court. “She’s the toughest opponent, especially on clay, especially at Roland Garros. It was a tough match, a tricky match.”

The win ensured that there will be a new French Open champion this year, as Sabalenka moved into a sixth major final in her last nine Grand Slam appearances. It is also her fifth final in the last 6 Slams she has played.

She will play American player Coco Gauff, who beat French wild card Lois Boisson 6-1, 6-2 in the second semi-final.

The 27-year-old from Minsk is a three-time Grand Slam champion. But each of those wins have come on hard courts. By no means is Sabalenka uncomfortable on clay, but she was looking for ways to break the shackles of being considered a hard court-specialist.

Sabalenka has been in terrific form at the French Open this year, winning all her matches before Thursday in straight-sets. But it would always take something special to beat Swiatek in Paris, even if the Pole had come into the tournament with not the best results (by her standards).

Swiatek has struggled to get back to her best since she had been suspended for a month in November for a positive dope test. She has struggled with form and has not won a title since she clinched her fifth Grand Slam and fourth in France last year.

But the four-time French Open champion found some rhythm at this edition. She also clawed her way back into the opening set after being down 4-1, and then winning the second set to force the decider.

Sabalenka however, remained steady and true to her strategies. The Belarusian struck heavy returns and looked to finish rallies early. So much so that off the 97 total points she won, 81 came from rallies that lasted four shots or less. And a good chunk of those points came with Sabalenka hitting behind Swiatek, forcing the Pole on the backfoot.

A scrappy first set was followed by a stronger display from Swiatek in the second. Winning the second should have put the former world No.1 in good stead going into the third. But Sabalenka managed to reset quickly.

Sabalenka did not commit a single unforced error in the third set and lost only three points on her serve. Swiatek meanwhile won only six points in the entire set, and none from her eight second serves.

“I’m glad I found my serve and it was a bit easier with the serve,” Sabalenka said about the third set. “And 6-0, what can I say, it couldn’t be more perfect than that.”

She now becomes only the third player, after Simona Halep (2019) and Maria Sakkari (2021) to have beaten Swiatek at the French Open, ending the former champion’s 26-match unbeaten run at the tournament.

But as she said, the win was important, but the mission is still incomplete.