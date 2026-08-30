Roger Federer breaks down repeatedly during Hall of Fame speech, gets emotional while thanking wife Mirka

Roger Federer was reduced to tears several times during an emotional International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, as the 20-time Grand Slam champion reflected on his family, coaches and the people who shaped one of the greatest careers in tennis history. Federer, who was formally inducted on Saturday, struggled to contain his emotions even before beginning his speech after his wife Mirka delivered the introduction. The 45-year-old repeatedly paused during an address that stretched close to half an hour, at one stage joking that the interruptions caused by his tears could keep him speaking until sunrise. Roger Federer during the speech after being inducted to the Hall of Fame. (Getty Images via AFP)

The most emotional passage came when Federer turned towards Mirka. He stopped, gathered himself and said, “Now the Mirka part,” before breaking down again. “Oh gosh, this is such a mess,” Federer said as he tried to continue, later joking that he needed “tissues and sunglasses” to finish his remarks.

Federer described Mirka as one of the central figures in both his life and career, saying their relationship had allowed them to face everything together. “She and I grab each other's hands, and we run through walls,” Federer said.

Mirka had earlier taken Federer back to the beginning of their relationship at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, pointing out that when they first got together, he had won zero ATP Tour titles. She would eventually watch him collect 103 of them, including 20 Grand Slam crowns. She also recalled a period early in his career when she occasionally warmed him up before matches. In one of the lighter stories from the ceremony, Mirka remembered Andy Roddick joking after a Cincinnati final that he could not believe he had been beaten by someone whose girlfriend had helped warm him up.