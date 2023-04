Rybakina, Krejcikova shine in Billie Jean King Cup openers

Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Barbora Krejcikova comfortably won their opening matches to help Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic respectively take 2-0 leads in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers on Friday. Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Kazakhstan v Poland - Beeline Arena, Astana, Kazakhstan - April 14, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her singles match against Poland's Weronika Falkowska REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev(REUTERS)

Playing a home against a Polish team missing the injured world number one Iga Swiatek, Kazakhstan stamped their authority over Poland on clay.

First, Yulia Putintseva stunned Magda Linette 7-5 6-3 before Wimbledon champion Rybakina doubled their advantage.

Rybakina fired nine aces and won three out of six break points in her 6-3 6-4 victory over Weronika Falkowska to put Kazakhstan in full control ahead of the final day's action.

The best-of-five qualifiers feature two singles matches on Friday and two reverse singles on Saturday plus a doubles rubber.

"Magda is a rather difficult player so it'll be a difficult match," Rybakina said, looking ahead to her clash with Linette.

"I hope today's match will allow me to feel more confident tomorrow. I'll prepare and hope that I'll be able to win."

France took a 2-0 lead over hosts Britain as world number five Caroline Garcia first battled to a 6-7(2) 7-6(4) 7-6(2) win over Katie Boulter in a marathon lasting three hours 26 minutes.

"Three tiebreaks just says how tight the match was. Katie played really well, I just had to fight and stay in the match," WTA Finals winner Garcia said.

Her compatriot Alize Cornet then beat Harriet Dart 7-6(6) 7-6(3) to extend France's lead.

Czech Republic's former Roland Garros runner-up Marketa Vondrousova beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-1 in the Turkish city of Antalya where the teams are playing due to the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, then eased past Ukraine's Katarina Zavatska 6-4 6-3.

The 27-year-old, who said she has been supporting the people of Ukraine during the conflict, also pledged her earnings from the qualifiers to the people in Turkey affected by the devastating earthquake in February.

Spain led Mexico 2-0 after Sara Sorribes Tormo thrashed Fernanda Contreras Gomez 6-0 6-0 before Nuria Parrizas Diaz beat Renata Zarazua 6-4 6-3.

The United States, who have won more titles than any other nation in the competition with 18, took a 2-0 lead over Austria after teenage sensation Coco Gauff beat Julia Grabher 6-1 6-3 and Jessica Pegula secured a 6-0 7-5 win over Sinja Kraus.

Canada and Belgium were tied at 1-1 as former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez first defeated Yanina Wickmayer 6-0 6-3 before Ysaline Bonaventure recovered from a shaky start to beat Rebecca Marino 4-6 6-4 6-4 in two hours 21 minutes.

In the other contests, Italy led Slovakia 2-0, Germany and Brazil were tied at 1-1 and Romania had a 2-0 lead over Slovenia.

The nine winning countries from the qualifiers will join defending champions Switzerland and 2022 runners-up Australia at this year's Finals, which will take place from Nov. 7-12.

The 12th nation competing at the finals will be announced once a host has been confirmed.